Rick Ross Thinks Most Rappers Have The Same Top 3 MCs List For This Reason

Rick Ross recently hit up Adin Ross for a livestream together, and they got up to a whole lot of antics. In addition to a broken chair, the duo chopped it up about an array of topics, whether that was everyday pop culture happenings or Rozay's career in the rap game. On that last point, an inevitable and forever unanswered question in hip-hop came up: who are the best rappers of all time? For this, the Maybach Music Group mogul put Biggie Smalls, Tupac Shakur, and Jay-Z as his top three. Not only that, but he also explained why a lot of MCs share this exact ranking and why there's so much overlap among his peers.

"When you hear OGs like myself and other n***as say those names so commonly, it’s because they had the biggest effect,” Rick Ross posited. “These the n***as that we watched get rich. Jay, Puff… that was really that first generation that we watched get rich. Because we'd seen artists that were hugely successful, but were they extremely wealthy? We not sure." Given that he purchased a billboard in Dubai for his girlfriend recently, we know just how much he manifested inspiration from these figures into his own empire.

Rick Ross Breaks Down His Top 3 Rappers List To Adin Ross, Explains Similarities

Still, the Mississippi native didn't provide any disrespect or lack of appreciation for that older guard of hip-hop pioneers. For example, he named Run-DMC as one of the most "extremely successful" artists of the Golden Age who didn't garner the wild commercial success and extracurricular business practices that later lyricists lounged in. "It wasn’t just music," Rick Ross said of why Big, 'Pac, and Hov are often considered the greatest among rappers. "They was doing a lot of different s**t."

Meanwhile, we know one name that for sure won't appear near any of his lists of praise when it comes to MCs. The 50 Cent beef is as alive as ever, and that's a narrative that likely won't slow down anytime soon. Still, if you ask Fif who the top three best rappers are, maybe this disproves the 47-year-old's theory. But we need a larger sample size for that debacle. On that note, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Rick Ross.

