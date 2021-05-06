Top Rappers List
- MusicRick Ross Thinks Most Rappers Have The Same Top 3 MCs List For This ReasonAccording to Rozay, almost every spitter out there acknowledges that these three legends took the culture to a whole new level.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPusha T Seemingly Responds To Jim JonesAlthough Push isn't the type for sneak dissing on social media, fans couldn't help but make a connection on his last Instagram post.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJoe Budden Reacts To Jim Jones Placing Big Sean Above Pusha T"You could not be more wrong," the media personality and rapper remarked about the Dipset leader's hot take.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Durk Allegedly Posts "Top 50 Greatest Rappers" List & Fans Have QuestionsPeople believed he was giving the co-sign to the viral list. Kendrick, Eminem, Jay-Z, Tupac, Nas, and Biggie were left out.By Erika Marie
- MusicThe Game Drops His "Top 10 Rappers Alive" List & Fans Are SurprisedThe Los Angeles icon shared his choices that include Jay-Z, Nas, Lil Wayne, Eminem, and Lil Baby, and fans had quite a bit to say.By Erika Marie