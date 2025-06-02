The Game may have made some light but divisive moves concerning his fellow Compton lyricist Kendrick Lamar amid the Drake beef, but he's still loyal to Los Angeles through and through. So much so, in fact, that he clapped back at Complex with his own list of the 100 best rappers from the city via Instagram.

For those unaware, the publication recently caused a lot of debate with their hip-hop rankings, which is nothing new at this point. Fans practically expect any list they come across online these days to be full of hot takes. This debate is the point of a list like this, so we can't say it wasn't successful.

The L.A. MC ranked at number 11 on Complex's list of 50 artists, whereas he lands at number five on his own ranking. Above him in ascending order are Kendrick Lamar, Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, and 2Pac. Shakur controversially escaped mention on Complex's ranking due to him not having the strongest ties to the city.

While The Game has bigger fish to fry, it seems like he put a lot of thought into his list. Elsewhere in his top ten (descending from 6) are Kurupt, DJ Quik, Dr. Dre, Eazy-E, and Xzibit. Also, since this is a list of 100 rather than Complex's 50, there are many more names on here that are either hidden gems or current risers.

For example, you may notice that Kendrick's GNX collaborators appear throughout. Lefty Gunplay is at number 99 on The Game's list, Peysoh at 90, and AZ Chike at 78.

The Game The Documentary 3

Elsewhere, The Game is prepping for The Documentary 3, his upcoming album with assistance from Kanye West, Jim Jones, and probably many more. However, there are some questions about how this will play out.

That's because Kanye West and The Game engaged in beef over the latter's efforts to squash the former's beef with Top5 at Ye's request. What's funny about this is that the Yeezy mogul and Top ended up working things out, so Chuck Taylor is the one left out. But he's not leaving himself out of the top ten of Los Angeles' best rappers.