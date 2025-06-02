The Game Hits Complex With His Own List Of The Top 100 Rappers From L.A.

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 918 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The Game Complex List Top 100 Rappers LA Hip Hop News
VENICE, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 12: Rapper The Game attends the release of "Drillmatic" at the Gall3ry By Koll3ctiff on August 12, 2022 in Venice, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
The Game landed at number 11 on Complex's top 100 Los Angeles rappers list, and unlike the publication, he included 2Pac in his own ranking.

The Game may have made some light but divisive moves concerning his fellow Compton lyricist Kendrick Lamar amid the Drake beef, but he's still loyal to Los Angeles through and through. So much so, in fact, that he clapped back at Complex with his own list of the 100 best rappers from the city via Instagram.

For those unaware, the publication recently caused a lot of debate with their hip-hop rankings, which is nothing new at this point. Fans practically expect any list they come across online these days to be full of hot takes. This debate is the point of a list like this, so we can't say it wasn't successful.

The L.A. MC ranked at number 11 on Complex's list of 50 artists, whereas he lands at number five on his own ranking. Above him in ascending order are Kendrick Lamar, Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, and 2Pac. Shakur controversially escaped mention on Complex's ranking due to him not having the strongest ties to the city.

While The Game has bigger fish to fry, it seems like he put a lot of thought into his list. Elsewhere in his top ten (descending from 6) are Kurupt, DJ Quik, Dr. Dre, Eazy-E, and Xzibit. Also, since this is a list of 100 rather than Complex's 50, there are many more names on here that are either hidden gems or current risers.

For example, you may notice that Kendrick's GNX collaborators appear throughout. Lefty Gunplay is at number 99 on The Game's list, Peysoh at 90, and AZ Chike at 78.

Read More: Chance The Rapper Calls Larry Hoover A "Political Prisoner" While Addressing Commutation

The Game The Documentary 3

Elsewhere, The Game is prepping for The Documentary 3, his upcoming album with assistance from Kanye West, Jim Jones, and probably many more. However, there are some questions about how this will play out.

That's because Kanye West and The Game engaged in beef over the latter's efforts to squash the former's beef with Top5 at Ye's request. What's funny about this is that the Yeezy mogul and Top ended up working things out, so Chuck Taylor is the one left out. But he's not leaving himself out of the top ten of Los Angeles' best rappers.

Read More: Snoop Dogg Reacts To Donald Trump Pardoning NBA YoungBoy And Commuting Larry Hoover

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 61.4K
Oakland Raiders v San Francisco 49ers Music E-40 Reflects On His Impact On West Coast Hip-Hop: "They Call Me The Ambassador Of The Bay 1.9K
Snoop Dogg Dr. Dre 2012 Coachella Valley Music &amp; Arts Festival - Day 3 Music Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Claim Top Spot On Rolling Stone's West Coast Rap Songs List 1.6K
Kanye West Big Three Hip Hop News Music Kanye West Shares His Updated "Big Three" Amid Kendrick Lamar & Playboi Carti Feuds 1497