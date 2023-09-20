complex
- MusicRihanna Working On New Album, ASAP Rocky ConfirmsAre we finally getting a follow up to 2016's "ANTI"?By Ben Mock
- MusicChildish Gambino Says Kanye West Is Still His GOAT RapperHe cited West's influence over the modern rap scene.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicJ. Cole Named Best Rapper Of 2023 By Complex, Debate EnsuesComplex's recent selection for the best rapper of 2023 is sparking debate on social media.By Cole Blake
- MusicDanny Brown Says He Hates The Fit Check TrendHe's making some valid points, though.By Tallie Spencer
- Pop CultureFunny Marco Thinks Bobbi Althoff Joint Tour Could Still HappenThe comedian gave a bit of a bizarre answer with an odd demeanor when asked about Althoff, but it's hard to tell whether that was intentional.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureCam'ron Says "Pause" Too Much, He Admits In New InterviewThe Dipset MC always tries to dip out of the game, but he is far too well-associated with the term these days to give it up so easily.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsCam'ron Trolls Skip Bayless As "Complex" Ranks Him And Mase Higher On Sports Personalities ListCam'ron took some playful shots at the "Undisputed" host.By Ben Mock
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Slams The Music Industry As "Demonic"NBA YoungBoy says the industry is using him for entertainment.By Cole Blake
- MusicRick Ross Remembers The Time His Ankle Monitor Went Off In Front Of Barack ObamaHe says it was embarrassing.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicRick Ross Recalls Almost Signing With Shaquille O'NealRick Ross recently reflected on his relationship with Shaquille O'Neal.By Cole Blake
- MusicRick Ross & Meek Mill Discuss The "GOAT" Conspiracy, Reveal Drake Collab ComingRoss and Meek shared their favorite theories and revealed one feature from "Too Good To Be True."By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureSoulja Boy Threatens "Complex" With Defamation LawsuitSoulja took issue with the outlet's claims that his drip was fake.By Ben Mock
- MusicJAY-Z Praises Hype Williams & Says He Made "Can’t Knock the Hustle" Feel "Like Cinema"JAY-Z recently reflected on Hype Williams' immense influence.By Cole Blake
- MusicCentral Cee Speaks On His Own Similarities With Ice SpiceCentral Cee said that Ice Spice reminds him of himself. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicIce Spice Respects The Opinions Of Music CriticsIce Spice was kinder to critics than many of her contemporaries. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicIce Spice Reveals Why She Wouldn't Call Herself A "Lyricist"The Bronx MC definitely has bars, but she said that she wants the appeal behind her music to not go over people's heads.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicGordo Discusses Drake's Process: "He’s A Mad Man"Gordo detailed Drake's recording process following the release of "For All The Dogs."By Cole Blake
- MusicChildish Gambino Believes Rap Isn't Growing Like It Used To"You get washed and old when s**t just sounds the same to you because you've heard so much," the multi-hyphenate remarked.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Yachty Reflects On Drake Friendship & Their Different Creative ProcessesLil Yachty says that he and Drake's lifestyles are vastly different, but they remain good friends.By Cole Blake
- MusicNas Reunites With Distant Relative At Florida Performance"I ain't seen you in like... 20 or 30 years. That's f**king crazy."By Tallie Spencer
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Hints At Cardi B Collaborative EP & TourMegan Thee Stallion says she'd "definitely" be down to do an EP with Cardi B.By Cole Blake