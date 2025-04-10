Kanye West Goes Off On Travis Scott Despite The Rapper's Kind Words

Kanye West labeled Travis Scott's recent praise of him as a "textbook Jewish response" while streaming with Digital Nas. Scott had described West as his "kid's uncle" and reflected on how much he taught him about the music industry over the years during a new interview with Complex. "It’s like, literally textbook Jewish response. You’re not talking about how I was on the original Future Bounce [‘Telekinesis’], and then you put Future on it and had me bounce," West said of the comments.

Complex had asked Travis Scott how his and Kanye West's "relationship evolved over time." Scott responded: "Sh*t, man. That’s my kid’s uncle. That guy took me in when I was young, when I was like 19. He taught me a lot about music. And not even just 'taught' me, but he allowed me to experience the creation of music. To create music with him, it’s what helped me grow, making a lot of beats. Whether it’s writing and collabing on music and film or clothes or whatever the f*ck it is, just constantly learning…"

Read More: Kanye West Blasts Frank Ocean For Trying To Convince Him Not To Support Donald Trump

Travis Scott's New Album

Ye reacts to Travis Scott showing love and referring to him as his “kid’s uncle” in a recent interview "It’s like, literally textbook Jewish response. You’re not talking about how I was on the original Future Bounce (‘Telekinesis’), and then you put Future on it and had me… pic.twitter.com/3jBZwpqrMm — Kurrco (@Kurrco) April 10, 2025

Travis Scott first collaborated with Kanye West on his project, Cruel Summer, back in 2012. In addition to working together numerous times over the years, they both also share children with members of the Kardashian family. West and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian were married for eight years and share four kids, while Scott and Kylie Jenner have two kids.

Elsewhere in the interview with Complex, Travis Scott revealed that he's working on a new album. He explained that he wants the project to sound like it's been crafted for stadiums. "I really want to bring the ultra experience to the stadiums, to the highest level of energy. I want to reach the person that's all the way up in the nosebleeds, I want them to feel like they're right next to me, and I want the music to feel like that, too," he said. He added: "I mean, yeah, I put out Utopia a year and a half ago. So, I’m definitely into a new vibe of making music. Right now, too, I’m super into producing, making the beats again, and getting the sound back. I’m making beats and music for other people, and even for myself. So I’m lining all of that up. I’m excited for Jackboys, and my new album, and Sheck’s new album."