Kanye West Goes Off On Travis Scott Despite The Rapper's Kind Words

BY Cole Blake 1006 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Vogue 95th Anniversary Party Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2016
PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 03:(L-R) Kris Jenner, Kayne West and Travis Scott attend the Vogue 95th Anniversary Party on October 3, 2015 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Vogue)
Travis Scott recently discussed his relationship with Kanye West during an interview with Complex.

Kanye West labeled Travis Scott's recent praise of him as a "textbook Jewish response" while streaming with Digital Nas. Scott had described West as his "kid's uncle" and reflected on how much he taught him about the music industry over the years during a new interview with Complex. "It’s like, literally textbook Jewish response. You’re not talking about how I was on the original Future Bounce [‘Telekinesis’], and then you put Future on it and had me bounce," West said of the comments.

Complex had asked Travis Scott how his and Kanye West's "relationship evolved over time." Scott responded: "Sh*t, man. That’s my kid’s uncle. That guy took me in when I was young, when I was like 19. He taught me a lot about music. And not even just 'taught' me, but he allowed me to experience the creation of music. To create music with him, it’s what helped me grow, making a lot of beats. Whether it’s writing and collabing on music and film or clothes or whatever the f*ck it is, just constantly learning…"

Read More: Kanye West Blasts Frank Ocean For Trying To Convince Him Not To Support Donald Trump

Travis Scott's New Album

Travis Scott first collaborated with Kanye West on his project, Cruel Summer, back in 2012. In addition to working together numerous times over the years, they both also share children with members of the Kardashian family. West and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian were married for eight years and share four kids, while Scott and Kylie Jenner have two kids.

Elsewhere in the interview with Complex, Travis Scott revealed that he's working on a new album. He explained that he wants the project to sound like it's been crafted for stadiums. "I really want to bring the ultra experience to the stadiums, to the highest level of energy. I want to reach the person that's all the way up in the nosebleeds, I want them to feel like they're right next to me, and I want the music to feel like that, too," he said. He added: "I mean, yeah, I put out Utopia a year and a half ago. So, I’m definitely into a new vibe of making music. Right now, too, I’m super into producing, making the beats again, and getting the sound back. I’m making beats and music for other people, and even for myself. So I’m lining all of that up. I’m excited for Jackboys, and my new album, and Sheck’s new album."

Read More: Kanye West Labels Donald Trump The GOAT For His Latest Wild Idea

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Olympics: Basketball-Men Semifinal - USA-SRB Music Travis Scott Explains How He's Shifting His Approach For His Next Album 1408
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 3.3K
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 19.1K
Oakland Raiders v San Francisco 49ers Music E-40 Reflects On His Impact On West Coast Hip-Hop: "They Call Me The Ambassador Of The Bay 1.7K