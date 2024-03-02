Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Bump Down Their Beverly Hills Mansion's Price

PEOPLE reports that the former couple is struggling to sell their California property, and cut $4 million off their asking price.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are still growing their relationship not just as co-parents, but as co-home owners. Moreover, PEOPLE reports that the former couple lowered the asking price of their Beverly Hills mansion as of Thursday (February 29) after struggling to sell the California property. With a new realtor at the helm -– that being celebrity property whiz Josh Altman of Bravo's Million Dollar Listing -– they want a little under $18 million for the pad. It has seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms (conflicting reports list six and nine or ten units respectively) and boasts 9,100 square feet of living space for a potential owner.

Furthermore, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner reportedly seek a little under $18 million for the Beverly Hills mansion. They originally listed this property for $21.9 million back in October of 2022 after purchasing it in 2018 for $13.5 million. Six months after they listed the home for sale, they dropped their asking price down to $19.9 million, and now we're here about a year later. We'll see whether or not another celebrity's interested in picking it up, or if it will be some loaded pockets just looking for a nice crib.

Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Selling Their Mansion For Cheaper

As for Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner, there's still a lot of interest around their dynamic and how they've evolved. For example, there was much more conversation around one of Beyoncé's concerts last year (well... a smidge bit more than usual, anyway) because Kylie and her new flame Timothée Chalamet were at the same show that La Flame was at. This is just more pop culture gossip, but it speaks to how folks still see them as united. Whether that's as distant co-parents or close friends isn't for us to witness.

Meanwhile, Kylie had explained a while ago why they chose to change their son's name. At least in that regard, we know that there will always be a wholesome interest in seeing them gather as a family. But they want to do it somewhere else, not this piece of history in Beverly Hills. For more news and the latest updates on Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, stay logged into HNHH.

