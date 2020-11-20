Travis Scott Kylie Jenner
- RelationshipsTravis Scott & Kylie Jenner Bump Down Their Beverly Hills Mansion's PricePEOPLE reports that the former couple is struggling to sell their California property, and cut $4 million off their asking price.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ViralKylie Jenner & Travis Scott Face Backlash For Kids' Astroworld Birthday PartyKylie made several Instagram posts celebrating her children's birthdays, but couldn't escape some controversy.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsTravis Scott Spotted Solo For First Time Since Alleged Kylie Jenner BreakupTMZ captured the photos on Sunday (January 8).By Isaac Fontes
- Pop CultureTravis Scott On Set With Rumored Ex-GirlfriendRumors fly as the rapper gears up for new visuals coming (hopefully) soon.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GramKylie Jenner Shares Sweet Father's Day Photo & Message For Travis ScottThe post follows after the couple confirmed they were back together. By Madusa S.
- RelationshipsKylie Jenner Calls Cap On Travis Scott Open Relationship ReportsKylie Jenner is denying earlier reports that she and Travis Scott are in an open relationship.By Alexander Cole
- GramTravis Scott Gets Flirtatious In Kylie Jenner's IG CommentsTravis Scott and Kylie Jenner continue to feed into the rumor mill.By Alexander Cole