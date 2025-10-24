Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner's NYC Condo Named In NBA-Related Gambling Case

Apr 25, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston rapper Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner court side at the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder game five of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are not accused of any wrongdoing in this indictment, which targets alleged mafia-related illegal poker games.

The NBA-adjacent federal gambling investigation that roped up Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier, and more has plenty of other celebrities in its orbit... Surprisingly including Travis Scott and his former flame Kylie Jenner. However, they don't actually have anything to do with the situation. Rather, they are just two of various celebrity names that came up in the indictment for curious or coincidental reasons.

According to TMZ, a multimillion dollar townhouse in New York City's Greenwich Village that the coparents once stayed at is one of two locations where prosecutors allege the Manhattan mafia ran illegal poker games with high risks, and high rewards. Perpetrators allegedly scammed folks out of millions of dollars at these and other games. Still, it's important to clarify that Scott and Jenner themselves don't appear in the indictment and did not receive any accusations of wrongdoing in this case.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's previous relationship saw them reportedly stay at this condo temporarily during the latter's first pregnancy before heading back to Los Angeles. The townhouse reportedly has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms across six stories.

NBA Gambling Scandal
NBA: Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Clippers
Apr 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Hip hop recording artist and Houston native Travis Scott sits courtside at the Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Clippers game in the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For those unaware about this massive gambling scandal tangentially involving the NBA, 34 defendants face charges in two separate fraud cases. One case concerns alleged illegal online sports betting, and the other allegedly ties New York crime families in with key figures in the NBA, accusing them of rigging illegal poker games to exploit unsuspecting participants out of millions of dollars.

The two big names involved in this scandal from the NBA side of things are former star and current Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat player Terry Rozier. We will see how this massive story continues to develop into the future.

As for Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's still-relevant relationship, fans and artists alike continue to reference it. It seems like they are happy as coparents, so no recent drama is adding deeper context to this unrelated connection to this gambling indictment.

Nevertheless, we will probably see a few more big names come up in this shocking story. The catch is that they might not have anything to do with it.

