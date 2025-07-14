Kodak Black Raps About Desires Of Dinner With Kendall & Kylie Jenner On Travis Scott’s “Jackboys 2” Track

Sexyy Red 4 President Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 24: Rapper Kodak Black performs during Sexyy Red 4 President Tour at State Farm Arena on August 24, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
In the past, Kodak Black has been involved in controversy over attempts to lust over high-profile women such as Lauren London and Cardi B.

Known for his wild lyrics, Kodak Black immediately became a highlight on Travis Scott and his Jackboys new album on Sunday morning (July 13) when the Florida rap star mentioned Scott’s baby mama, Kylie Jenner, in the Jackboys 2 track “Florida Flow.”

On the track, Yak shares his desires to ask the Kylie and her sister Kendall Jenner out to dinner. He raps, “Hit Kendall up, said she likes Popeyes / Do a two-man dinner with Kylie Jenner.”

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner share two children together. The two ended their relationship in October 2019. Kylie is dating actor Timothee Chalamet (Dune). Scott addressed Kylie and Timothee’s relationship on Utopia

While social media reacts to the Kodak line, La Flame has not responded to the viral craze yet. Naturally, the comments on Kodak’s reference to the Jenners were mixed

Kodak Black on Kendall & Kylie Jenner

"Travis really let him say this on his album," commented a fan in the post on the matter by Rap.

Another fan wasn't mad at Kodak Black shooting his shot, commenting, "Shoot for the stars aim for the moon as they say."

Other fans would attempt to clarify Yak's lyric. One commented, "Kendall nd Kodak nd Travis nd Kylie! Ppl kno what a 2man is right?" while another wrote, "A two man dinner with kylie jenner, kodak gets kendall and trav gets kylie."

Speaking Kylie, a fan would dismiss Kodak's desires, simply commenting, "don’t think she wants a junkie."

Kodak Black joins a stacked guestlist on Jackboys 2. Other superstars to collaborate with Cactus Jack Records include GloRilla, Future, Playboi Carti, and 21 Savage. Scott would open the album with a diss towards Pusha T

To King Push, La Flame raps, “"Yeah, man, I swear these old n***as kill me / Know my YNs feel me / They just want the real me / Blue Bugatti, I'm dodging TMZ / Made a hundred off pushing T's / Now my phone on DND."

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
