"Nasty" marks GloRilla and Travis Scott's first collaboration together. Don Toliver would also preview the collab on socials.

Travis Scott and the Jackboys build up anticipation for their sequel album, Jackboys 2, on Saturday (July 12) with a preview of the previously announced GloRilla verse from the album.

In a clip of a nightclub setting on his Instagram Story, La Flame previewed the Glo verse on the song "Shyne" The clip also features a classic Barrington Levy sample from his hit song "Living Dangerously."

Don Toliver would join in the promotion shortly after with an Instagram post that shows Travis Scott and Sheck Wes finishing up the compilation album. Fans would express their rejouice on soical media.

"God put me on this earth so i could listen to Jackboys 2," commented an eager fan on Instagram. Praising GloRilla's flow on the track, a fan would compare the Memphis rap star to the late King Von. They commented, "GLORILLA ON KING VON’S FLOW OH SHI."

Jackboys 2 follows the posse's 2019 original including the hit songs "Highest In the Room," "Gatti," and "Out West." The new album features 17 new tracks and is hosted by Houston rap legend Bun B, adding regional weight to a project packed with diverse collaborators. It is led by the new single, "2000 Excursion," a track many rumored a response to Clipse "So Be It."

MORE: Travis Scott Reveals GloRilla & 21 Savage Will Be Featured On "JACKBOYS 2"

Travis Scott & GloRilla On Jackboys 2

GloRilla's involvement in Jackboys 2 adds to her award-winning 2025. Big Glo solidified her dominance in this year with a string of high-profile collaborations, headlining performances, and major brand endorsements. She would win an award at the BET Awards 2025 for "Best Gospel Song" with her Kirk Franklin-featured single, "Rain Down On Me."

Glorilla collaboration with the Jackboys is the first. Along with GloRilla, the album will feature Drake, Kodak Black, Tyla, Vybz Kartel, and more. La Flame spent hours before the album's release dropping promotional trailers and material preparing fans for it's midnite arrival.

MORE: GloRilla Illustrates The Importance Of Religion In Her Life With "RAIN DOWN ON ME" Visual

