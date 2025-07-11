Travis Scott has officially teased the arrival of his next major release, JB2, with a cryptic Instagram caption that reads, “JB2 OUT EVERY WHERE 7 13 SPEAKERS AND SCREAMS AT MAX VOLUME.”

The anticipated posse album follows the original 2019 compilation. That project featured key collaborators like Don Toliver and Sheck Wes and helped solidify Cactus Jack as a creative hub for Scott’s growing musical universe. JB2 is expected to follow suit with a similarly charged sound, heavy on booming production, hypnotic flows, and the raucous energy that has become the Houston artist’s signature.

The sequel joins a big weekend that includes the release of the reunion album by The Clipse, Let God Sort Em Out. Both releases comes in the midst of a new beef between former labelmates Pusha T and Travis Scott. Both were signed to Kanye West's G.O.O.D Music with Pusha T eventually becoming an executive at the label.

The album will be Travis Scott's latest release after his hugely successful Utopia album. He heads out on a world tour in support of the album later this year.

Travis Scott Jackboys 2

While no tracklist has been released, Scott has already announced guest appearances by Glo Rilla and 21 Savage. The original posse album includes features from megastars like Kanye West, Future, and The Weeknd. They shaped much of the modern hip-hop landscape, and fans are anticipating another carefully curated lineup.

The announcement follows weeks of cryptic teasers and social media activity from Scott and his affiliates, further fueling anticipation. If JB2 lives up to its billing, it may not only extend the JackBoys legacy. It could mark the next evolution in Travis Scott’s ongoing pursuit of sonic spectacle.

Scott’s post sets the stage for a project engineered to dominate both speakers and conversation. La Flame is one of the biggest artists in pop culture. The album is expected race up the top of the charts.