Travis Scott has worked with a lot of talented artists and producers. He's also learned from the likes of T.I. and Kanye West on how to create a cohesive sounding record and place features in the best places to succeed. With all of that experience, he's become quite the orchestrator himself.

He's displayed that ability to great effect from Rodeo and onward. That includes his JACKBOYS collab tape with his Cactus Jack signees and close collaborators. To great delight, he's going to be bringing outsiders onboard for this highly anticipated sequel as well.

Travis Scott has been revealing the project's guests similar to how he did with the UTOPIA briefcases in 2023. This time through though, he's having the features post up in front of a JACKBOYS 2-branded Lamborghini Huracan and share their flicks to their Instagram accounts.

In the last day or two, three have done this per Bars. The first to do so was 21 Savage, who captioned his post "222222222222222222." Travis Scott popped in the comments to reply, "We otw."

Next up was Cactus Jack signee SoFaygo, who fans have been dying to hear with Travis. "2️⃣" he wrote simply. Once again, the Houston superstar jumped in the comments. "Now playing CONTEST." and "MM3" he said separately.

When Is Travis Scott Dropping JACKBOYS 2?

Trippie Redd also commented, throwing a cactus emoji. He could make an appearance on JB2, but he hasn't posted the required Lambo picture.

The most of recent to follow protocol though is a bit of shocker. GloRilla posed with her backside facing the camera and shared it to her Instagram Story. Scott reposted it to his with the caption "Big glo gon spin."

Just the thought of this collab being a reality is turning some fans away already. "Keep that song pls," "ew," and "Already hating this song" are just a few comments on Bars post about it. We can see the song working as Travis and Big Glo both know how to bring tons of energy to a track. If they go that route, we can see the song doing incredibly well.