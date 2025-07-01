Similar to the lead-up to UTOPIA, there's quite a bit of noise surrounding Travis Scott's next project, JACKBOYS 2. Of course, for his 2023 solo record, he was two years removed from the devastating Astroworld tragedy and his controversial contributions to what happened.

This time through, things aren't nearly as heavy, but it's still worth talking about. Late last month, Pusha T dissed Travis Scott on "So Be It," a promotional cut for the upcoming Clipse LP, Let God Sort Em Out. On the track, he reveals how he cried in front of him following his breakup from the mother of his two kids, Kylie Jenner.

Right after that, Pusha T went on an interview spree, doubling down on the decision to go after him. Essentially, he doesn't hold Travis Scott in high regard as an artist, but also as a person. He called him out for his lack of loyalty, referencing multiple times in which he feels he turned on his friends/collaborators.

The Pharrell Williams and Push diss that Drake laid down on "MELTDOWN," which both artists didn't hear initially when Scott played them the track, caused the Virginia MC to go there.

With Clipse's record dropping on July 11, fans have speculated that La Flame may respond by dropping JACKBOYS 2 on the same day.

When Is Travis Scott Dropping JACKBOYS 2?

That was driven by Scott following a parody account of Kurrco, Wurrco, on X, after they tweeted that he would be competing with Pusha T.

This tension has fans eager to hear JACKBOYS 2; however, the influx of snippets have kept them on the edge of their seats, too. They were especially popping up every other day in April and in early May. Since then, Travis has focused his attention on promoting his diverse set of brand collaborations.

But he popped out late last night (June 30) to share another wild teaser on Instagram. "JACKBOYS 2 [eight exploding head emojis melting face emoji] We shall eat soon," he captioned the post.

It doesn't show off that much vocally, but the sounds on this forthcoming track sound immaculate. The rush of MIKE DEAN inspired synths, otherworldly distortion, and addicting drum pattern all complement each other so well.

In some ways, it sounds like something that would have fit snuggly on DAYS BEFORE RODEO. It's dark and grimy vibe have us ready for this sequel. Elsewhere in the carousel, Scott shows off two covers of the record, with the first paying homage to the original JACKBOYS cover.