Pusha T and No Malice are about to drop the first Clipse album in 15 years, Let God Sort Em Out. The lead single "Ace Trumpets" was sensational, and today, we got the second single, "So Be It."

It was originally believed that the song was taking shots at Kanye West. However, according to Frazier Tharpe of GQ, the song is actually a diss towards Travis Scott. In the final verse, we hear Push mention "utopia" while also mentioning how Kylie Jenner got taken by Timothee Chalamet.

Overall, it was a diss that fans were not expecting from Pusha T. However, his interview with GQ explains the animosity. Essentially, it all started when Travis played his album for Pharrell and Clipse back in 2023. At the time, Travis was excited to show Pharrell the album. He even played them "Meltdown" without the now-infamous Drake verse.

Of course, the song would later go viral thanks to Drake taking huge shots at Pharrell. In Push's mind, this was the ultimate form of disrespect and disloyalty.

“The true context of that is we were in Paris, literally working, and he was calling to play P his new album. He came to [Pharrell’s] studio [at Louis Vuitton HQ, where Clipse recorded most of Let God Sort Em Out]. He interrupted a session,” Pusha explained. “Sees me and Malice] there. He's like, ‘Oh, man, everybody's here,’ he's smiling, laughing, jumping around, doing his fucking monkey dance. We weren't into the music, but he wanted to play it, wanted to film [us and Pharrell listening to it]. And then a week later you hear ‘Meltdown,’ which he didn’t play. He played the song, but not [Drake’s verse].”

Clipse "So Be It"

Pusha T also felt a way in relation to Scott's ties to Kanye West. Push acknowledges that the GOOD Music crew have completely disassociated from him. As a result, he felt it odd that Travis would try to be so friendly with him. He even went so far as to call La Flame a "whore."

“I personally have been removed from that crew and those people for a minute,” Push explained. “So, that's where my issue comes in—like, dawg, don't even come over here with that, because at the end of the day, I don't play how y'all play. To me, that really was just like…he's a whore. He's a whore.”

Push finished off by saying that Travis has a severe lack of loyalty, and that his attempts to play neutral have put him in some bad spots. Now, he's getting bars from a legendary MC who might just put out the Album of the Year.

“It's the principle of it,” Pusha added. “It's the principle of what I'm saying. That filthy quality that they have about themselves, that lack of loyalty. Travis really has that. He's proven. I just named three people that he does that type of behavior with. I'm just not one of them. Dog, I ain't with that. This shit ain't coming out of nowhere. Bro, I be cool with all these guys. Everybody you mentioned today, bro, I promise you they did the underhanded, weird shit.”