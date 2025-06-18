Pusha T Doubles Down On His Travis Scott Disrespect With Scathing Interview

Entertainment: Something in the Water Music Festival
Jun 18, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; Grammy award-winning artist Pharrell Williams is joined by guest artists The Clipse and Justin Timberlake during his performance at the Sun Stage during the Something in the Water festival on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Washington, DC. Mandatory Credit: Jarrad Henderson-USA TODAY
Pusha T had bars for Travis Scott on the new Clipse record "So Be It," something that had a lot of fans surprised at first.

Pusha T is one of those artists that you do not want to upset. He has never minced words, and he has never been shy to let his feelings be known about you on a song. Just as Drake how that beef turned out seven years ago.

Recently, Push decided to go after a surprising target in Travis Scott. La Flame was on the wrong side of some bars from Pusha on the track "So Be It," which is from the upcoming Clipse album. Overall, these lyrics were not friendly, as there were references to Kylie Jenner, and Utopia. Additionally, Pusha T claimed Travis once cried in front of him, and that there is some footage that could be leaked if he isn't careful.

In an interview with GQ, Pusha T explained why he dissed Travis. It all stems from the way he tries to play dumb about the diss verses that appear on his records. From Drake on "Sicko Mode" to Drake on "Meltdown," Scott will allow his heroes to get dissed if it means for streams.

Push even doubled down on his criticisms of La Flame while appearing on The Popcast, and podcast on The New York Times.

Pusha T Travis Scott Beef

"It's Travis. He's harmless... I took it there... He's shameless. You've seen him do it to everybody," Pusha T exclaimed. Given the way Travis Scott has acted in the past, we highly doubt we will ever get a response to Push's verse.

At the end of the day, Travis has never really been one to engage in beef. Instead, he just does his own thing and tries to stay out of drama. Unfortunately for him, Push is knocking at his door.

Clipse - So Be It

As for "So Be It," the track is phenomenal with Push and No Malice putting in some sensational performances. The two lead singles for Let God Sort Em Out have been exhilarating, and we cannot wait to hear the album on July 1st.

