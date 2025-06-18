Pusha T is one of those artists that you do not want to upset. He has never minced words, and he has never been shy to let his feelings be known about you on a song. Just as Drake how that beef turned out seven years ago.

Recently, Push decided to go after a surprising target in Travis Scott. La Flame was on the wrong side of some bars from Pusha on the track "So Be It," which is from the upcoming Clipse album. Overall, these lyrics were not friendly, as there were references to Kylie Jenner, and Utopia. Additionally, Pusha T claimed Travis once cried in front of him, and that there is some footage that could be leaked if he isn't careful.

In an interview with GQ, Pusha T explained why he dissed Travis. It all stems from the way he tries to play dumb about the diss verses that appear on his records. From Drake on "Sicko Mode" to Drake on "Meltdown," Scott will allow his heroes to get dissed if it means for streams.

Push even doubled down on his criticisms of La Flame while appearing on The Popcast, and podcast on The New York Times.

Pusha T Travis Scott Beef

"It's Travis. He's harmless... I took it there... He's shameless. You've seen him do it to everybody," Pusha T exclaimed. Given the way Travis Scott has acted in the past, we highly doubt we will ever get a response to Push's verse.

At the end of the day, Travis has never really been one to engage in beef. Instead, he just does his own thing and tries to stay out of drama. Unfortunately for him, Push is knocking at his door.

Clipse - So Be It