Pusha T has not made his fallout with Kanye West a secret in recent years, although he's been much more reflective as of late.

Pusha T and Kanye West have both made massive strides in non-hip-hop industries, even if their paths diverged after years of collaboration. Nevertheless, they were by each other's side for a lot of this business growth, although Push thinks Ye could've gone even further.

Per Complex, the Virginia MC and his brother No Malice spoke to GQ's Frazier Tharpe about the new Clipse album, and the publication recently released some outtakes from the piece. The extra tidbits cite an email from Push to Ye advising him to start his own conglomerate akin to LVMH. That company comprises of Louis Vuitton, Möet Hennessy, Givenchy, Marc Jacobs, and a lot more.

"That man knows that I was the only person who told him," Pusha T remarked about Kanye West. "Like, 'Hey man, Virgil got his line popping… Why don't you make your own LVMH, bro? You got Virgil, you got Yeezy, you have Just Don’s.' His issue with me is because I'm always the truth-teller."

Kanye West & Pusha T
Entertainment: Something in the Water Music Festival
Jun 19, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; Pusha T performs at the Sun Stage during the Something in the Water music festival in Washington, DC on June 19, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Jarrad Henderson-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the email, Push reportedly mentions Virgil Abloh, Don C, and Jerry Lorenzo specifically. All three individuals were a big part of Yeezy's success at one point. Push also allegedly saw how Ye wanted a Louis Vuitton position and resented his collaborators' success, all while exerting his influence. He allegedly told Kanye about this in a phone call and in an email.

"I said, 'Yo, what you really need to do is' — Virgil was doing Pyrex Vision back then — I was like, 'Yo, what all [your boys] are doing, you need to just round that up, because everybody dressing like all of y’all anyway. And put that under your s**t,'" Pusha T continued concerning Kanye West.

Then, he reportedly sent Ye and email about "what he needs to do" but couldn't remember his response. When the Chicago artist complained to Push about Lorenzo partnering with PacSun, Pusha wasn't very sympathetic.

"I said, 'Go back to that email,'" he remarked. "'Bro, I told you. I told you a long time ago that you should’ve been the head of the collective.'" We can only imagine what that would've looked like.

