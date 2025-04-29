Kanye West Snaps On Pusha T In Fiery Livestream Rant

BY Cole Blake 2.5K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
"MNIMN" Listening Event
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 11: (L-R) Kanye West and Pusha T attend the "MNIMN" listening event at Industria Superstudio on September 11, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Kanye West brought up Pusha T's infamous feud with Drake while criticizing his former collaborator.

Kanye West went off on Pusha T and Playboi Carti during a recent livestream as his antics on social media have persisted in recent months. As caught by Kurrco, West took issue with Carti working with him for a number of years but then leaving him off of his new album, Music.

"I love Carti bro, but you don't take your position and your album we've been working on for 5 years to go against me. I ain't no joke," he yelled, getting more erratic.

From there, he turned his attention to his long-time collaborator: “Pusha T, all that tough guy sh*t. Where the tough guy sh*t? ... I bled for you. I asked for one thing: Use for your voice, your stability. People don't think you're crazy. People respect you. You stood on my shoulders to take Drake out.”

Push famously feuded with Drake back in 2018. It culminated in Pusha dropping "The Story of Adidon," which has become regarded as one of the best diss tracks of all time. On the song, he revealed that the Toronto rapper is the father of Sophie Brussaux's son, Adonis, which Drake later confirmed.

Read More: Kanye West's Contentious Tracklist For "CUCK" Has Internet Pleading For Him To Scrap It

Kanye West's Playboi Carti Feud

The rant about Playboi Carti isn't the first time West has criticized the rapper in recent weeks. He previously alleged that Carti reached out to Kim Kardashian in an effort to collaborate with North West.

“I DECIDED NORTH WONT BE DOING ANY SONGS WITH CARTI,” he wrote in one post on X (formerly Twitter). “HOW IT LOOK FOR ME TO GET LEFT OFF THE ALBUM AND THEN HE ASK KIM TO HAVE VOCALS FROM MY DAUGHTER. I DONT [GIVE] A F*CK ABOUT NONE OF THIS INDUSTRY SH*T AND HOW ITS A SKIMS LINE IN THE FIRST PLACE. AND I DONT GIVE A F*CK WHAT NO COMMENTS. THE MAN HAS THE FIRST AND FINAL SAY OVER HIS KIDS.”

West has also been upset with Kim Kardashian. He's made countless posts about his frustrations with their co-parenting dynamic as well. He claims her family is preventing him from seeing their four children.

Read More: Adam22 Adds Fuel To Wild "Cuck" Rumors About Kanye West

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show &amp; Audience Music Kanye West Claims He Hates Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" In Vicious Rant 9.8K
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Roaming Arrivals Music Kanye West Cusses Out His Own Fan Account For Posting A Playboi Carti Snippet Amid Their Feud 1148
67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show Music Playboi Carti Issues Stern Response To Kanye West's Antics 2.0K
Iggy Azalea Kanye West Playboi Carti Hip Hop News Music Iggy Azalea Tells Kanye West To Leave Her Son Out Of Playboi Carti Drama 2.4K