Kanye West Snaps On Pusha T In Fiery Livestream Rant

Kanye West went off on Pusha T and Playboi Carti during a recent livestream as his antics on social media have persisted in recent months. As caught by Kurrco, West took issue with Carti working with him for a number of years but then leaving him off of his new album, Music.

"I love Carti bro, but you don't take your position and your album we've been working on for 5 years to go against me. I ain't no joke," he yelled, getting more erratic.

From there, he turned his attention to his long-time collaborator: “Pusha T, all that tough guy sh*t. Where the tough guy sh*t? ... I bled for you. I asked for one thing: Use for your voice, your stability. People don't think you're crazy. People respect you. You stood on my shoulders to take Drake out.”

Push famously feuded with Drake back in 2018. It culminated in Pusha dropping "The Story of Adidon," which has become regarded as one of the best diss tracks of all time. On the song, he revealed that the Toronto rapper is the father of Sophie Brussaux's son, Adonis, which Drake later confirmed.

Kanye West's Playboi Carti Feud

The rant about Playboi Carti isn't the first time West has criticized the rapper in recent weeks. He previously alleged that Carti reached out to Kim Kardashian in an effort to collaborate with North West.

“I DECIDED NORTH WONT BE DOING ANY SONGS WITH CARTI,” he wrote in one post on X (formerly Twitter). “HOW IT LOOK FOR ME TO GET LEFT OFF THE ALBUM AND THEN HE ASK KIM TO HAVE VOCALS FROM MY DAUGHTER. I DONT [GIVE] A F*CK ABOUT NONE OF THIS INDUSTRY SH*T AND HOW ITS A SKIMS LINE IN THE FIRST PLACE. AND I DONT GIVE A F*CK WHAT NO COMMENTS. THE MAN HAS THE FIRST AND FINAL SAY OVER HIS KIDS.”