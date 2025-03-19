Kanye West Cusses Out His Own Fan Account For Posting A Playboi Carti Snippet Amid Their Feud

Since yesterday, Kanye West has been focusing a great deal of his fury on Playboi Carti. If you missed any of his angry tweets about the Georgia creative, then we don't fault you for that. He's been firing off criticisms and spewing general hate towards of bevy of MCs. Cardi B, Tyler, The Creator, Future, and Kendrick Lamar barely even scratch the surface. Out of those artists we just named, they didn't really do anything to provoke Ye. At least for the most part. But in the case of Carti, he put himself in a tough spot and he's been subject to the Chicago native's wrath for disrespecting him.

Kanye West is now so furious with the MUSIC rapper that he's even turning on his own fan base. In tyrannical fashion, he demanded that a fan account take down a post he finds offensive. The page goes by YEFANATICS on X (Twitter), and they shared a Playboi Carti snippet. They hyped it up around it being a possible deluxe cut for the long-awaited album or a snippet for BABY BOI, both of which Carti has been hinting at for the last few days. But now that Ye is on bad terms with his close collaborator, he doesn't want to see any sort of pro Carti content.

Kanye West Playboi Carti Beef

So, Kanye replied in the comments of the post, "TAKE THIS SH*T DOWN." YEFANATICS actually listened and even posted a screen recording of them deleting the Carti teaser. This account has to be careful now going forward or there may not be a fan page anymore. Surprisingly, Ye's enemy has been mostly silent amid this one-sided feud. That is until earlier this morning that Carti finally spoke up and tweeted simply, "YE STFU." It seems as if he's not scared to step to Ye, so we will have to see if that creates a chain reaction going forward.