Kanye West Cusses Out His Own Fan Account For Posting A Playboi Carti Snippet Amid Their Feud

BY Zachary Horvath 452 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Roaming Arrivals
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)
Playboi Carti has put himself in a tough spot for trying to work with Kanye West's daughter and the father has been making his voice heard.

Since yesterday, Kanye West has been focusing a great deal of his fury on Playboi Carti. If you missed any of his angry tweets about the Georgia creative, then we don't fault you for that. He's been firing off criticisms and spewing general hate towards of bevy of MCs. Cardi B, Tyler, The Creator, Future, and Kendrick Lamar barely even scratch the surface. Out of those artists we just named, they didn't really do anything to provoke Ye. At least for the most part. But in the case of Carti, he put himself in a tough spot and he's been subject to the Chicago native's wrath for disrespecting him.

Kanye West is now so furious with the MUSIC rapper that he's even turning on his own fan base. In tyrannical fashion, he demanded that a fan account take down a post he finds offensive. The page goes by YEFANATICS on X (Twitter), and they shared a Playboi Carti snippet. They hyped it up around it being a possible deluxe cut for the long-awaited album or a snippet for BABY BOI, both of which Carti has been hinting at for the last few days. But now that Ye is on bad terms with his close collaborator, he doesn't want to see any sort of pro Carti content.

Read More: Tha Dogg Pound Talks New Album "We All We Got" And Weighs In On Drake Vs. Kendrick Lamar

Kanye West Playboi Carti Beef

So, Kanye replied in the comments of the post, "TAKE THIS SH*T DOWN." YEFANATICS actually listened and even posted a screen recording of them deleting the Carti teaser. This account has to be careful now going forward or there may not be a fan page anymore. Surprisingly, Ye's enemy has been mostly silent amid this one-sided feud. That is until earlier this morning that Carti finally spoke up and tweeted simply, "YE STFU." It seems as if he's not scared to step to Ye, so we will have to see if that creates a chain reaction going forward.

Overall, this beef has been difficult to see unfold. These two make great material together, and we hope things can be ironed out. But it seems Carti really crossed a line by asking Kim Kardashian permission to work with North West. His Instagram Story request lit a fire inside Kanye, and it led to this initial reply. "I DECIDED NORTH WONT BE DOING ANY SONGS WITH CARTI. HOW IT LOOK FOR ME TO GET LEFT OFF THE ALBUM AND THEN HE ASK KIM TO HAVE VOCALS FROM MY DAUGHTER. I DONT [GIVE] A F*CK ABOUT NONE OF THIS INDUSTRY SH*T AND HOW ITS A SKIMS LINE IN THE FIRST PLACE. AND I DONT GIVE A F*CK WHAT NO COMMENTS. THE MAN HAS THE FIRST AND FINAL SAY OVER HIS KIDS."

Read More: Jay Critch Is Done Being Humble: New Album, Rap Beef & More

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show &amp; Audience Music Kanye West Claims He Hates Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" In Vicious Rant 6.8K
Iggy Azalea Kanye West Playboi Carti Hip Hop News Music Iggy Azalea Tells Kanye West To Leave Her Son Out Of Playboi Carti Drama 990
WSJ Mag 2019 Innovator Awards Relationships Kanye West Expands On His Issues With Playboi Carti & Kim Kardashian As Fiery Posts Escalate 604
Kanye West Unleashes Playboi Carti Hip Hop News Music Kanye West Unleashes On Playboi Carti For Trying To Collaborate With His Daughter North 1152