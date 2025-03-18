Kanye West Unleashes On Playboi Carti For Trying To Collaborate With His Daughter North

Kanye West has posted no shortage of messy tweets as of late, and last night, he started throwing jabs at various fellow artists. He went off on Playboi Carti, for example, who recently hit up Kim Kardashian about potentially working on a song with her and Ye's daughter, North. “Tell my niece North send me a song,” the performer wrote on his Instagram Story.

Clearly, this didn't sit well with Ye, who quickly shut him down. “I DECIDED NORTH WONT BE DOING ANY SONGS WITH CARTI,” he wrote on X. “HOW IT LOOK FOR ME TO GET LEFT OFF THE ALBUM AND THEN HE ASK KIM TO HAVE VOCALS FROM MY DAUGHTER. I DONT [GIVE] A F*CK ABOUT NONE OF THIS INDUSTRY SH*T AND HOW ITS A SKIMS LINE IN THE FIRST PLACE. AND I DONT GIVE A F*CK WHAT NO COMMENTS. THE MAN HAS THE FIRST AND FINAL SAY OVER HIS KIDS.”

Kanye West Disses Kendrick Lamar

“I HELD MY TONGUE ABOUT [NOT] BEING ON CARTI ALBUM," he continued. "HIM GOING TO MY EX TO ASK MY DAUGHTER TO BE ON A SONG 2 DAYS LATER WAS TOO FAR. NOBODY FINNA PLAY WITH ME." It's safe to say that based on Ye's latest rant, fans shouldn't expect to hear Playboi Carti collaborate with North West anytime soon. Carti isn't the only person the Yeezy founder had something to say about, however. He also took a shot at Kendrick Lamar, admitting that he's not a fan of his hit Drake diss track "Not Like Us."

"I HAAAAAATED Not Like Us," he declared. He even proceeded to challenge Kendrick to a rap battle. “KENDRICK PLEEEEASE COME DISS MEEEE ON BEHALF OF LUCIEN GRANGE PLEEEEEASE," he wrote. This isn't the first time Ye tweeted about Kendrick in recent days, as following the release of Playboi Carti's album MUSIC, he said he wished the Compton MC wasn't on it.