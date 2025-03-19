Playboi Carti Issues Stern Response To Kanye West's Antics

BY Cole Blake
67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Playboi Carti performs onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Kanye West had called out Playboi Carti in several posts as his controversial antics on social media continue.

Playboi Carti has told Kanye West to "STFU" as the controversial rapper continues to air out his grievances in a barrage of posts on social media. Carti shared the post on X (formerly Twitter) at 3:30 AM, EST, Wednesday morning. West had spent the previous day calling him out for allegedly reaching out to Kim Kardashian about getting a verse from North West to appear on his new album, Music.

In one of his dramatic posts, Kanye West wrote: “I DECIDED NORTH WONT BE DOING ANY SONGS WITH CARTI. HOW IT LOOK FOR ME TO GET LEFT OFF THE ALBUM AND THEN HE ASK KIM TO HAVE VOCALS FROM MY DAUGHTER. I DONT A F*CK ABOUT NONE OF THIS INDUSTRY SH*T. AND HOW ITS A SKIMS LINE IN THE FIRST PLACE. AND I DONT GIVE A F*CK WHAT NO COMMENTS. THE MAN HAS THE FIRST AND FINAL SAY OVER HIS KIDS.” He later added: "SO KIM GOT THE NAME AND LIKENESS OVER MY BLACK CHILDREN. SO A WHITE WOMEN HAS CONTROL OVER THE NAME AND LIKENESS OF MY BLACK CHILDREN. AND THEN SPEAKS TO CARTI ABOUT PUTTING MY DAUGHTER ON A SONG WITH HIM. THESE DUMB AS CELEBRITIES BE TRYING TO PLAY WITH ME IN MY FACE.”

Read More: Kanye West Expands On His Issues With Playboi Carti & Kim Kardashian As Fiery Posts Escalate

Kanye West Beefs

Playboi Carti isn't the only artist to respond to Kanye West dissing them this week. After West went after Iggy Azealia, the Australian rapper threatened to expose him. “It’s crazy how much I actually know about THAT man and the things I could say," she warned. “But let’s keep it cute because I know who you send of the your penis pictures to and the weird fantasies you have/share with other men. Most of Hollywood does: it’s not a very well kept secret.”

Kanye West also called out Tyler, the Creator, Future, Kendrick Lamar, Metro Boomin, and many more artists. The drama comes as he continues to prepare for the release of his next studio album, Bully.

Read More: Kanye West Cusses Out His Own Fan Account For Posting A Playboi Carti Snippet Amid Their Feud

[Via]

