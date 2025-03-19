Playboi Carti Issues Stern Response To Kanye West's Antics

Playboi Carti has told Kanye West to "STFU" as the controversial rapper continues to air out his grievances in a barrage of posts on social media. Carti shared the post on X (formerly Twitter) at 3:30 AM, EST, Wednesday morning. West had spent the previous day calling him out for allegedly reaching out to Kim Kardashian about getting a verse from North West to appear on his new album, Music.

In one of his dramatic posts, Kanye West wrote: “I DECIDED NORTH WONT BE DOING ANY SONGS WITH CARTI. HOW IT LOOK FOR ME TO GET LEFT OFF THE ALBUM AND THEN HE ASK KIM TO HAVE VOCALS FROM MY DAUGHTER. I DONT A F*CK ABOUT NONE OF THIS INDUSTRY SH*T. AND HOW ITS A SKIMS LINE IN THE FIRST PLACE. AND I DONT GIVE A F*CK WHAT NO COMMENTS. THE MAN HAS THE FIRST AND FINAL SAY OVER HIS KIDS.” He later added: "SO KIM GOT THE NAME AND LIKENESS OVER MY BLACK CHILDREN. SO A WHITE WOMEN HAS CONTROL OVER THE NAME AND LIKENESS OF MY BLACK CHILDREN. AND THEN SPEAKS TO CARTI ABOUT PUTTING MY DAUGHTER ON A SONG WITH HIM. THESE DUMB AS CELEBRITIES BE TRYING TO PLAY WITH ME IN MY FACE.”

Kanye West Beefs

Playboi Carti isn't the only artist to respond to Kanye West dissing them this week. After West went after Iggy Azealia, the Australian rapper threatened to expose him. “It’s crazy how much I actually know about THAT man and the things I could say," she warned. “But let’s keep it cute because I know who you send of the your penis pictures to and the weird fantasies you have/share with other men. Most of Hollywood does: it’s not a very well kept secret.”