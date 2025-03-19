Iggy Azalea Threatens To Expose Kanye West After He Mentions Her & Playboi Carti's Son

Iggy Azalea went back at Kanye West on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday night, after the controversial rapper brought up her son with Playboi Carti. She asked that he refrain from mentioning her child “on behalf of a man he has no relationship with.” West had also remarked that he “INTENTIONALLY NEVER SMASHED IGGY BECAUSE OF CARTI.”

Eventually, Iggy Azalea spoke about Kanye West’s sexuality and threatened to expose him. “It’s crazy how much I actually know about THAT man and the things I could say," she warned, as caught by AllHipHop. “But let’s keep it cute because I know who you send of the your penis pictures to and the weird fantasies you have/share with other men. Most of Hollywood does: it’s not a very well kept secret.”

Kanye West & Playboi Carti Beef

Kanye West eventually apologized to Iggy Azalea, but threw some shade Playboi Carti’s way while doing so. “IGGY I WAS SORRY FOR SPEAKING ON YOUR KID. THAT WAS SOME F*GGOT ASS CARTI SH*T TO DO,” he wrote on Tuesday night. West has been beefing with Playboi Carti since Monday night, when he accused him of reaching out to Kim Kardashian in an effort to collaborate with North West on his new album, Music. "SO KIM GOT THE NAME AND LIKENESS OVER MY BLACK CHILDREN. SO A WHITE WOMEN HAS CONTROL OVER THE NAME AND LIKENESS OF MY BLACK CHILDREN. AND THEN SPEAKS TO CARTI ABOUT PUTTING MY DAUGHTER ON A SONG WITH HIM. THESE DUMB AS CELEBRITIES BE TRYING TO PLAY WITH ME IN MY FACE,” he wrote.