Iggy Azalea Threatens To Expose Kanye West After He Mentions Her & Playboi Carti's Son

BY Cole Blake 406 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebrities Visit Build - July 25, 2019
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 25: Rapper and songwriter Iggy Azalea visits the Build Series at Build Studio on July 25, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)
Kanye West has been feuding with Iggy Azalea, Playboi Carti, and several other artists on social media.

Iggy Azalea went back at Kanye West on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday night, after the controversial rapper brought up her son with Playboi Carti. She asked that he refrain from mentioning her child “on behalf of a man he has no relationship with.” West had also remarked that he “INTENTIONALLY NEVER SMASHED IGGY BECAUSE OF CARTI.”

Eventually, Iggy Azalea spoke about Kanye West’s sexuality and threatened to expose him. “It’s crazy how much I actually know about THAT man and the things I could say," she warned, as caught by AllHipHop. “But let’s keep it cute because I know who you send of the your penis pictures to and the weird fantasies you have/share with other men. Most of Hollywood does: it’s not a very well kept secret.”

Read More: Kanye West Accuses Cassie Of Extorting Diddy With Sexual Assault Allegations In Latest Bizarre Rant

Kanye West & Playboi Carti Beef

Kanye West eventually apologized to Iggy Azalea, but threw some shade Playboi Carti’s way while doing so. “IGGY I WAS SORRY FOR SPEAKING ON YOUR KID. THAT WAS SOME F*GGOT ASS CARTI SH*T TO DO,” he wrote on Tuesday night. West has been beefing with Playboi Carti since Monday night, when he accused him of reaching out to Kim Kardashian in an effort to collaborate with North West on his new album, Music. "SO KIM GOT THE NAME AND LIKENESS OVER MY BLACK CHILDREN. SO A WHITE WOMEN HAS CONTROL OVER THE NAME AND LIKENESS OF MY BLACK CHILDREN. AND THEN SPEAKS TO CARTI ABOUT PUTTING MY DAUGHTER ON A SONG WITH HIM. THESE DUMB AS CELEBRITIES BE TRYING TO PLAY WITH ME IN MY FACE,” he wrote.

In addition to Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti, Kanye West has also called out Tyler, the Creator, Future, Metro Boomin, and more artists in recent days. He’s been making all kinds of headlines as he continues to rant on social media. The drama comes ahead of the release of his upcoming studio album, Bully.

Read More: Kanye West Accuses Future & Metro Boomin Of Ghosting Him Over "Like That" Remix

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Iggy Azalea Kanye West Playboi Carti Hip Hop News Music Iggy Azalea Tells Kanye West To Leave Her Son Out Of Playboi Carti Drama 990
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Backstage &amp; Audience Music Kanye West Accuses Cassie Of Extorting Diddy With Sexual Assault Allegations In Latest Bizarre Rant 471
67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show Music Playboi Carti Issues Stern Response To Kanye West's Antics 313
WSJ Mag 2019 Innovator Awards Relationships Kanye West Expands On His Issues With Playboi Carti & Kim Kardashian As Fiery Posts Escalate 604