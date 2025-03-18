Kanye West Expands On His Issues With Playboi Carti & Kim Kardashian As Fiery Posts Escalate

WSJ Mag 2019 Innovator Awards
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 06: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend the WSJ Mag 2019 Innovator Awards at The Museum of Modern Art on November 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/WireImage)
Kanye West says Playboi Carti originally wanted North West to appear on his new album, "Music," but he didn't allow it.

Kanye West has provided some further context to his recent complaints about Playboi Carti allegedly reaching out to Kim Kardashian about North West appearing on his album, Music. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, he explained that his ex-wife owns the rights to the name and likeness of their kids and in turn, Carti needed her permission.

In Kanye West’s initial post from Monday night, he wrote: “I DECIDED NORTH WONT BE DOING ANY SONGS WITH CARTI. HOW IT LOOK FOR ME TO GET LEFT OFF THE ALBUM AND THEN HE ASK KIM TO HAVE VOCALS FROM MY DAUGHTER. I DONT A F*CK ABOUT NONE OF THIS INDUSTRY SH*T. AND HOW ITS A SKIMS LINE IN THE FIRST PLACE. AND I DONT GIVE A F*CK WHAT NO COMMENTS. THE MAN HAS THE FIRST AND FINAL SAY OVER HIS KIDS.” In his new post, he added: “SO KIM GOT THE NAME AND LIKENESS OVER MY BLACK CHILDREN. SO A WHITE WOMEN HAS CONTROL OVER THE NAME AND LIKENESS OF MY BLACK CHILDREN. AND THEN SPEAKS TO CARTI ABOUT PUTTING MY DAUGHTER ON A SONG WITH HIM. THESE DUMB AS CELEBRITIES BE TRYING TO PLAY WITH ME IN MY FACE.”

Playboi Carti's New Album

Playboi Carti dropped Music on Friday, after years of anticipation from fans. While North West didn’t end up appearing on the project, Future, Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, and more artists all lent their talents to the 30-song track list. North did, however, recently team up with FKA Twigs for her album, Eusexua.

Kim Kardashian and Playboi Carti aren’t the only celebrities Kanye West has been targeting on social media over the last 24 hours. He also called out Tyler, the Creator, Future, Metro Boomin, Iggy Azealia, and more. The rant comes as he continues to prepare for the release of his upcoming album, Bully. The project will be dropping on June 15th, in honor of North West’s birthday.

