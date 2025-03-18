Kanye West Expands On His Issues With Playboi Carti & Kim Kardashian As Fiery Posts Escalate

Kanye West has provided some further context to his recent complaints about Playboi Carti allegedly reaching out to Kim Kardashian about North West appearing on his album, Music. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, he explained that his ex-wife owns the rights to the name and likeness of their kids and in turn, Carti needed her permission.

In Kanye West’s initial post from Monday night, he wrote: “I DECIDED NORTH WONT BE DOING ANY SONGS WITH CARTI. HOW IT LOOK FOR ME TO GET LEFT OFF THE ALBUM AND THEN HE ASK KIM TO HAVE VOCALS FROM MY DAUGHTER. I DONT A F*CK ABOUT NONE OF THIS INDUSTRY SH*T. AND HOW ITS A SKIMS LINE IN THE FIRST PLACE. AND I DONT GIVE A F*CK WHAT NO COMMENTS. THE MAN HAS THE FIRST AND FINAL SAY OVER HIS KIDS.” In his new post, he added: “SO KIM GOT THE NAME AND LIKENESS OVER MY BLACK CHILDREN. SO A WHITE WOMEN HAS CONTROL OVER THE NAME AND LIKENESS OF MY BLACK CHILDREN. AND THEN SPEAKS TO CARTI ABOUT PUTTING MY DAUGHTER ON A SONG WITH HIM. THESE DUMB AS CELEBRITIES BE TRYING TO PLAY WITH ME IN MY FACE.”

Playboi Carti's New Album

Playboi Carti dropped Music on Friday, after years of anticipation from fans. While North West didn’t end up appearing on the project, Future, Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, and more artists all lent their talents to the 30-song track list. North did, however, recently team up with FKA Twigs for her album, Eusexua.