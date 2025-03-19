Kanye West Drops "BULLY V1" Album And Short Film Amidst Twitter Meltdown

BY Elias Andrews 1468 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show &amp; Audience
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Kanye West performs onstage during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/MTV1617/Getty Images for MTV)
Kanye West has made surprising fans his number one priority and he did just that by dropping a new album unannounced.

We didn't see this coming. Kanye West has spent the last few days hitting send on tweets like his life depends on it. He has insulted every other major artist he has spent the last decade working with or directly competing with. Once he ran out of targets, though, he seemingly turned back to music. The man currently known as Ye decided to bless (?) fans with a brand new, 30 minute album on Tuesday. Kanye West provided a link for BULLY V1, and now it's simply available to listen to/watch online.

The album came with a short film comprised of black-and-white footage. A little boy stands in the middle of a wrestling ring, and proceeds to fight off every grown man that enters. It's an abstract concept, but it aligns with the increasingly surreal nature of Kanye West's recent videos. It's unclear what the song titles are for BULLY V1, or who worked on the production. What's clear, though, is that the album is unfinished. Not because it sounds rough or sparse, but because West himself confirmed it was. "BULLY film," West tweeted. "Album not finished and half the vocals AI."

Read More: Kanye West Declares New Album "Bully" Has That "Antisemitic Sound"

Kanye West BULLY Album Leak

Kanye West has been a huge proponent of AI when it comes to music production. He employed it on his last album, VULTURES 2, and bragged about revolutionizing the technology on BULLY. At least, that was the original plan. The rest of West's tweet revealed that he has abandoned his grand plans for AI and has become opposed to the tech. "I ma resting cause I actually hate AI now," he tweeted. "I wanna see what y'all f*ck with." Interestingly, BULLY was the only album West didn't mention when he teased new music on Tuesday night.

The rapper posted a photo, potentially an album cover, with the text: "DONDA 2 NEXT." Minutes later, he asked fans whether they'd prefer to hear DONDA 3 or VULTURES 3 first. No, the changes from DONDA 2 to 3 is not a typo, the rapper evidently has two sequels ready to go (even though DONDA 2 is already an album). West then criticized streaming platforms and flirted with the idea of bypassing DSPs in the future before dropping BULLY V1. Who knows how long the album/short film will be available, or what it will look and sound like in its final form.

Read More: Kanye West Labels Cardi B "Used" Amid His Explosive Twitter Rant On Rappers

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 47.8K
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 3.0K
Rolling Loud California 2024 Music Kanye West's "VULTURES 2" To Debut At Number Two On Billboard Charts 3.5K
2023 Essence Festival Of Culture Music Vallejo Pays Tribute To E-40 With Street In His Name 1.7K