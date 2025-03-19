Kanye West Drops "BULLY V1" Album And Short Film Amidst Twitter Meltdown

We didn't see this coming. Kanye West has spent the last few days hitting send on tweets like his life depends on it. He has insulted every other major artist he has spent the last decade working with or directly competing with. Once he ran out of targets, though, he seemingly turned back to music. The man currently known as Ye decided to bless (?) fans with a brand new, 30 minute album on Tuesday. Kanye West provided a link for BULLY V1, and now it's simply available to listen to/watch online.

The album came with a short film comprised of black-and-white footage. A little boy stands in the middle of a wrestling ring, and proceeds to fight off every grown man that enters. It's an abstract concept, but it aligns with the increasingly surreal nature of Kanye West's recent videos. It's unclear what the song titles are for BULLY V1, or who worked on the production. What's clear, though, is that the album is unfinished. Not because it sounds rough or sparse, but because West himself confirmed it was. "BULLY film," West tweeted. "Album not finished and half the vocals AI."

Kanye West BULLY Album Leak

Kanye West has been a huge proponent of AI when it comes to music production. He employed it on his last album, VULTURES 2, and bragged about revolutionizing the technology on BULLY. At least, that was the original plan. The rest of West's tweet revealed that he has abandoned his grand plans for AI and has become opposed to the tech. "I ma resting cause I actually hate AI now," he tweeted. "I wanna see what y'all f*ck with." Interestingly, BULLY was the only album West didn't mention when he teased new music on Tuesday night.