Kanye West Declares New Album "Bully" Has That "Antisemitic Sound"

Kanye West New Album Bully Antisemitic Sound Hip Hop News
February 10, 2008; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kanye West performs during the pre-show ceremonies during the The 50th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kanye West has teased this new album "Bully" for a while, both through his bigoted rants and through working with Playboi Carti and The Game.

Kanye West, as is typical once every year or so, has spent the last few weeks shocking, agitating, and trolling via bigoted Twitter rants. He got back on his antisemitism tirades, insulted a whole lot of other communities in the process, and continued to rally against the industry barriers he sees in his way, for right or wrong reasons. Ye's most recent flare-up concerned his new album Bully and its sonic direction, which he clearly doesn't care as much about when compared to his antic-seeking. "This next album got that antisemitic sound," he tweeted on Thursday (March 6). "My new sound called antisemitic."

The last update we got on Kanye West's new album Bully was a series of clips of him working on the album alongside Playboi Carti, The Game, and more. While some fans are very excited to hear what this new project will sound like, others can't ignore his controversies nor his recent tendency to attach them to his art. Ye might still come through with compelling and impressive material. But if this LP will contain more VULTURES-style lyrics making light of his harm, then many listeners will not offer their benefit of the doubt.

Kanye West Twitter
Kanye West Antisemitic
Screenshot via Kanye West Twitter account @kanyewest

Elsewhere, celebrities and pop culture peers are reacting to Kanye West's outbursts and determining how to reckon with them. "I've experienced the good side of him," Amber Rose recently posited on Club Shay Shay. "But when he surrounds himself with people that just feed the dark side of him, he's not living at his full potential. So I feel bad when I see things that he does sometimes and I'm like, you don't have somebody around you that's maternal in a way that... They're gonna sit you down and love on you and get you to do the right things. You know? [...] I think he has enablers around him that don't actually care about him."

Meanwhile, it looks like this circle of "enablers" might grow, as Kanye West wants to interview Andrew Tate. As such, we doubt that the rest of the Bully rollout will protect itself from these controversies, but fans will still tune in. It's just a matter of how long they stick around and why they choose to turn the other cheek.

