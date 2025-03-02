Kanye West Alleges Donald Trump Agrees With His Claim That Adolf Hitler "Did Some Good Things"

Kanye West once again turned his Twitter page into a controversy-ridden disaster in the past few weeks, as has been his tendency over the last decade or so of his career. This time around, Ye engaged with the predictably bigoted notion that people should celebrate Hitler for some of his contributions, even claiming that the highest seat of the United States government agrees. "DURING HIS FIRST TERM, PRESIDENT TRUMP SAID HITLER DID SOME GOOD THINGS LET’S DISCUSS," he tweeted, adding some other messages along the way like "UNDER HITLER GERMANY INVENTED MODERN HIGHWAYS AND THE AUTOBAHN" – a false claim – and "Why everybody discriminate against racist."

Also, Kanye West thinks his tweets go too far sometimes, but then he decides to just go further. Later on Sunday (March 2), Ye questioned why people are calling the richest Black man of all time "crazy," claimed that Jewish people and French people control the banks, pointed out how gentrification has isolated "the Black dollar," and then made a specific statement on antisemitism. "The concept of Antisemitism was created as a protection wall for Jews to continue sharp business practices," the Chicago artist expressed.

Kanye West Twitter

Kanye West Twitter screenshot.

Screenshots via Twitter @kanyewest

Obviously, Kanye West will probably delete these tweets pretty soon, as has become common on his Twitter page. He even claimed to leave the platform recently, only to come running back when the outrage around his antics died down. Ye seems to be doing this only for attention and to attach legitimate grievances to excuse his unrelated bigotry, as he hasn't really done anything related to these issues beyond promoting Nazism and using his own brand as a scapegoat for edgy, ignorant followers to think they're actually doing something.