Kanye West Alleges Donald Trump Agrees With His Claim That Adolf Hitler "Did Some Good Things"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 69 Views
Kanye West Trump Agrees Hitler Did Good Things Hip Hop News
Dec 25, 2010; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Recording artist Kanye West before the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Kanye West will probably delete these Donald Trump and Adolf Hitler tweets soon enough, as has been his M.O. for years now.

Kanye West once again turned his Twitter page into a controversy-ridden disaster in the past few weeks, as has been his tendency over the last decade or so of his career. This time around, Ye engaged with the predictably bigoted notion that people should celebrate Hitler for some of his contributions, even claiming that the highest seat of the United States government agrees. "DURING HIS FIRST TERM, PRESIDENT TRUMP SAID HITLER DID SOME GOOD THINGS LET’S DISCUSS," he tweeted, adding some other messages along the way like "UNDER HITLER GERMANY INVENTED MODERN HIGHWAYS AND THE AUTOBAHN" – a false claim – and "Why everybody discriminate against racist."

Also, Kanye West thinks his tweets go too far sometimes, but then he decides to just go further. Later on Sunday (March 2), Ye questioned why people are calling the richest Black man of all time "crazy," claimed that Jewish people and French people control the banks, pointed out how gentrification has isolated "the Black dollar," and then made a specific statement on antisemitism. "The concept of Antisemitism was created as a protection wall for Jews to continue sharp business practices," the Chicago artist expressed.

Kanye West Twitter
Kanye West Trump Hitler
Kanye West Twitter screenshot.
Kanye West Twitter
Screenshots via Twitter @kanyewest

Obviously, Kanye West will probably delete these tweets pretty soon, as has become common on his Twitter page. He even claimed to leave the platform recently, only to come running back when the outrage around his antics died down. Ye seems to be doing this only for attention and to attach legitimate grievances to excuse his unrelated bigotry, as he hasn't really done anything related to these issues beyond promoting Nazism and using his own brand as a scapegoat for edgy, ignorant followers to think they're actually doing something.

Of course, we can't forget about Kanye West's other big controversy as of late, calling for Diddy's freedom amid his federal sex trafficking case. Ye and Puff are supporting each other, despite their past disagreements. The Yeezy mogul's relationship with Donald Trump, funnily enough, is kind of similar. Even though they clashed a lot over the last few years, Kanye is still riding for the convicted president. It's important to note that West's claim about Trump's Hitler comments comes from an account from former chief of staff John Kelly, not a direct statement from the businessman and politician.

