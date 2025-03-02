Kanye West Makes Shocking Claim About Diddy Amid Mogul’s Sex Trafficking Case

Last night, Kanye West took to X with a message about Diddy as the Bad Boy founder sits behind bars awaiting trial.

Kanye West has been making plenty of headlines as of late for his bizarre tweets, and recently, he returned with another. Last night (March 1), he took to the platform to show his respect for Diddy. "Puff daddy my hero," he wrote. "This man was really having his way." While this may not have seemed like a big deal a few years ago, the Bad Boy founder is currently wrapped up in some serious legal trouble.

In September of last year, he was arrested on charged related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn awaiting his trial, which is expected to begin in May. He could face a hefty sentence if convicted. On top of all of that, he's been hit with several lawsuits over the past years or so from individuals accusing him of sexual assault, abuse, and more. This has certainly managed to change many fans' minds about the mogul, but it looks like Ye is unfazed.

Kanye West & Diddy

This isn't the first time he's praised Diddy in recent weeks either. Earlier this month, the Yeezy founder went viral for going on a wildly offensive tirade on X. At the time, he praised Adolf Hitler, called himself racist, demanded Diddy's release from prison, and more. He even started selling swastika t-shirts on his website, which he promoted during the Super Bowl. Ye seemingly deactivated his account shortly after the ordeal, which didn't last long. In no time, he'd returned, essentially picking up where he left off.

This whole thing has led to a great deal of speculation about what could have led the Chicago rapper to act this way. Blac Chyna, for example, recently theorized that he struggles with abandonment issues. Her theory prompted a response from Ye, who seemed to appreciate the concern. "When she says abandonment I wonder if she's also referring specifically [to] my kids being taken and placed in a Jewish indoctrination school against my will that I believe her kid goes to also," he tweeted. "I appreciate her speaking up for me. N***as in Calabasas have no say over our kids. I pay the securities salary and the n***a named Che be acting like he don't even gotta tell me where my son is."

