Kanye West Responds To Blac Chyna’s Claim That His Offensive Behavior Is A “Cry For Help”

Kanye West has been making plenty of headlines lately for his bizarre behavior, and Blac Chyna has a theory about what exactly has caused it. Earlier this week, for example, he was spotted in Los Angeles wearing a t-shirt with a swastika on it. For obvious reasons, he's gotten a great deal of backlash for this. During a recent appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, however, Blac Chyna argued that it could be a cry for help.

“If you kind of take a look back at all the people that's been in his life and he kind of, like, put them on a pedestal and they left,” she explained. "I feel like that kinda sucks because sometimes we have to be there for people. And I feel, like, he hasn't really found that support yet that's going to stick by you through it all. ... I think that's where like the outbursts is coming from, I feel like it's a cry out for help."

Kanye West's Twitter Rant

May 27, 2015; Oakland, CA, USA; Entertainer and rapper Kanye West (middle) during the first half against the Houston Rockets in game five of the Western Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs. at Oracle Arena. Kyle Terada / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ye ended up responding to Blac Chyna's claims on X yesterday. While he seemed to appreciate her concern, he also brought up both of their children. "When she says abandonment I wonder if she's also referring specifically [to] my kids being taken and placed in a Jewish indoctrination school against my will that I believe her kid goes to also," he tweeted. "I appreciate her speaking up for me. N***as in Calabasas have no say over our kids. I pay the securities salary and the n***a named Che be acting like he don't even gotta tell me where my son is."