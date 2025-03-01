Kanye West Responds To Blac Chyna’s Claim That His Offensive Behavior Is A “Cry For Help”

Kanye West Blac Chyna Cry For Help Hip Hop News
February 20, 2011; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kanye West performs during the half time show at the 2011 NBA All Star game at Staples Center. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Recently, Kanye West took to X to share his thoughts on Blac Chyna's theory about his bizarre and viral antics.

Kanye West has been making plenty of headlines lately for his bizarre behavior, and Blac Chyna has a theory about what exactly has caused it. Earlier this week, for example, he was spotted in Los Angeles wearing a t-shirt with a swastika on it. For obvious reasons, he's gotten a great deal of backlash for this. During a recent appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, however, Blac Chyna argued that it could be a cry for help.

“If you kind of take a look back at all the people that's been in his life and he kind of, like, put them on a pedestal and they left,” she explained. "I feel like that kinda sucks because sometimes we have to be there for people. And I feel, like, he hasn't really found that support yet that's going to stick by you through it all. ... I think that's where like the outbursts is coming from, I feel like it's a cry out for help."

Read More: Kanye West Claims He Has "Fake Streams" In Latest Twitter Outburst

Kanye West's Twitter Rant
NBA: Playoffs-Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors
May 27, 2015; Oakland, CA, USA; Entertainer and rapper Kanye West (middle) during the first half against the Houston Rockets in game five of the Western Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs. at Oracle Arena. Kyle Terada / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ye ended up responding to Blac Chyna's claims on X yesterday. While he seemed to appreciate her concern, he also brought up both of their children. "When she says abandonment I wonder if she's also referring specifically [to] my kids being taken and placed in a Jewish indoctrination school against my will that I believe her kid goes to also," he tweeted. "I appreciate her speaking up for me. N***as in Calabasas have no say over our kids. I pay the securities salary and the n***a named Che be acting like he don't even gotta tell me where my son is."

The Chicago rapper's response to Blac Chyna comes just a few weeks after he went on a wildly offensive tirade on X. He praised Adolf Hitler, demanded Diddy's release from prison, called himself racist, and more. He's been fairly active on the platform ever since, ranting about swastikas and more.

Read More: Kanye West Mocks "Positivity" While Defending Swastika Shirt Design

[Via]

