50 Cent Is Desperate To Understand Why Kanye West Would Go Out In A Swastika Shirt

Kanye West is basically making controversy and provocation his entire brand now, reviving one of his biggest bigotries with exactly zero shame. Ye popped out in a swastika shirt the other day, and 50 Cent is the latest figure in the hip-hop world to express shock and confusion over it. "I don't understand why, HELP ME understand!" he captioned an Instagram post that reposted a picture of the Chicago artist out and about looking like a neo-Nazi. Others are just letting it all wash over them like they have for years. But it got to the point where more and more people see a pattern.

For example, another celeb to call Kanye West out was Blac Chyna, who labeled his offenses as a "cry for help." "When she says abandonment I wonder if she's also referring specifically [to] my kids being taken and placed in a Jewish indoctrination school against my will that I believe her kid goes to also," he responded on Twitter. "I appreciate her speaking up for me. N***as in Calabasas have no say over our kids. I pay the securities salary and the n***a named Che be acting like he don't even gotta tell me where my son is."

Kanye West Twitter

However, Ye is also puzzling 50 Cent and many others with his other comments on the music industry, his career, his moves, and much more. Kanye West recently claimed he has fake streams galore on Twitter, which we can't distinguish as neither a full-on admission nor a throwaway troll. There's a lot of discourse around stream-botting right now thanks to Drake and his lawsuit against UMG over Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us." So maybe he's just stirring the pot, but plenty of huge artists most likely have industry backing on their side.