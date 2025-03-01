Kanye West Claims He Has "Fake Streams" In Latest Twitter Outburst

Kanye West said he was quitting. The rapper made a whole fuss about the notion of him stepping away from Twitter. He likened the act to Michael Jordan retiring from the NBA. he's back, and it hasn't even been a week. He can't seem to stay away. Kanye West subjected fans to his usual mix of asides, boasts and hateful rhetoric. He also acknowledged an impressive statistic about his music in 2025. Instead of celebrating, though, West suggested that his streams might not be legitimate.

The tweet that caught Kanye West's attention was made by Ye Fanatics. It confirmed that West was the fourth rapper to rack up a billion Spotify streams in 2025, despite only being two months into the year. It is an impressive feat, but one that makes sense given West's immense catalog. Still, Kanye West felt the need to cast doubt on the achievement. "Got me some fake a*s streams," he tweeted out. Fans debated whether the rapper was legitimately admitting to boosting his numbers, or trolling in reference to Drake and UMG's battle regarding artificially inflated streams.

Why Did Kanye West Wear A Swastika Shirt?

West has been quick to criticize Drake's role within the music world. During a 2024 appearance on the Download podcast, he claimed the 6 God was the beneficiary of the industry. West claims to be aware of this because he said the industry pushed him the same way in the mid-2000s. The last day of February, 2025, will not go down as the day Kanye West talked about faking streams, though. The rapper did a far more attention-grabbing act, which was to wear a shirt with a Swastika on it. West is also in the market for Swastika jewelry, per a tweet hours prior.

"For all jewelers I’m looking for Swastika chain designs, please submit to swastachain@yeezy.com," he wrote. The decision to wear a Swastika shirt comes as the latest confusing development in a back and forth between West and his own Antisemitic beliefs. The rapper claimed he was no longer Antisemitic after going on a days long rant at the beginning of the month. He praised Jewish actor Adam Sandler, though the reason why remains unknown. It appears West is back to his old tricks, only worse this time.