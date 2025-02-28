Kanye West Is As Confusing As Ever In His Latest Twitter Rant About Swastikas

Kanye West Twitter Rant Swastikas Hip Hop News
Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.
Kanye West is repeating many of his Twitter talking points about his embrace of the swastika emblem and pushback from the industry.

Kanye West isn't causing the same commotion as he was just a few weeks ago, but he's still on a mission to ward off any common sense from his controversial Twitter page. He continues to excuse Nazi imagery, promote it without any form of wider point when compared to his career, and play false equivalency with a whole host of other societal issues alongside antisemitism. Ye has made these points time and time again, so at this point, it's just the most boring form of provocation he has left in his arsenal. We doubt he'll get off this train anytime soon.

"N***AS RAP ABOUT HOW MANY PEOPLE THEY KILLED BUT THEY SCARED TO WEAR A SWASTIKA T SHIRT CAUSE THEY LABELS AND MANAGERS AND STREAMING SERVICES AND TOURING COMPANIES MOB UP TO STOP N***AS MONEY," Kanye West ranted. "NOBODY BETTER NEVER SAY S**T TO ME ABOUT MY T SHIRT. WHITE PEOPLE WHO ARE AGAINST THE SWASTIKA DON'T WANT TO HAVE A CONVO ABOUT BLACK ABORTION." As many people have pointed out on social media, when talking about different issues affecting different communities and the intersectionality between them, two wrongs don't make a right.

Kanye West Twitter

For those unaware, Kanye West's Twitter over the past few weeks experienced the sort of inflammatory controversy that he's often engaged with for each of his rollouts over the last decade or so. Whether he targeted other celebrities, used the Jewish community as a scapegoat, or insulted many other groups in the process, he went dangerously hard. This is sadly nothing new for the Chicago artist, but this time around, the disconnect between his artistic vision, his personal struggles, and his lash-outs at anyone criticizing him have never been clearer.

Meanwhile, despite all this context, Kanye West's family still loves the other side of him. "It was a year of [North West being] like, mad at me..." Kim Kardashian recently revealed on The Kardashians. "I think it was all the divorce. It’s insane, the turnaround. That family dynamic is probably more complex than it's ever been at this point. Hopefully these outside controversies don't often seep their way into that as toxic consequences.

