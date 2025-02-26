Kanye West Refuses To Rap On Bhad Bhabie Diss Despite Clearing Sample

Bhad Bhabie really tore into Alabama Barker on "Ms. Whitman." The rapper clapped back at Barker's previous diss, and rapped so effectively that non-fans were impressed. The most impressive aspect of the song, though, was that Bhabie managed to get a Kanye West sample. She spit over the beat for the rapper's hit single "Carnival." Fans were baffled, especially when Bhabie hinted at a possible verse from West. In a bizarre turn of events, Kanye West had to be the one to take to set the record straight, instead of being the one behind the drama.

West told Instagram followers that he does know anything about about the Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker beef. He doesn't have a stake in either side, and claimed that he spoke with Travis Barker on the matter. Barker, of course, being Alabama's father and the brother-in-law of West's former spouse, Kim Kardashian. "I just talked to Travis Barker," West noted. "I'm not cool with being put in the middle of all this." The rapper then clarified that he has not laid down a verse for Bhabie's diss, so anything the fans see online is A.I. generated. "Any verse, going viral, using my voice and all that, it's like: I didn't do it," West asserted.

Is Kanye West Actually Using AI?

Some fans may be perplexed by the rapper's stance. Kanye West has been one of the most vocal artists in the world when it comes to using A.I. in music. He was widely criticized for doing so on VULTURES 2, and plans to do so on his upcoming album, BULLY. He went on the Download Podcast and said that he intends to make A.I. more widely acceptable because he considers it a useful tool. Kanye West likened it to Autotune. The rapper seems to have a problem with someone else using A.I. to recreate his vocals on a song, however.

Why did Kanye West clear the sample if he didn't condone Bhad Bhabie's diss? Well, the rapper claimed that he wants to make it easy on younger artists because of the struggles he's faced clearing samples. "I just got sent a song and asked if I could clear the sample," he stated. "Only reason why I clear anything is because so many people try to stop me. It's been very difficult... Anybody ask me for something, I always clear it." Verse or not, the sample definitely worked in Bhad Bhabie's favor.