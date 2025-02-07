Alabama Barker Fire Back At Bhad Bhabie With "Cry Bhabie" Diss

The feud just picked up steam.

Alabama Barker vs. Bhad Bhabie is not how we thought 2025 would kick off. These two have been trading shots back and forth on social media for the past few weeks. The collateral damage has been severe. Several other artists and outsiders have been dragged into the conflict. Alabama Barker has refocused the beef back on Bhad Bhabie, though. The daughter of Travis Barker has issued a diss track of her own against the rapper.

The diss in question is titled "Cry Bhabie," and it does not hold back. Alabama Barker lays into her enemy with a flurry of accusations and taunting claims. Barker alleged that Bhad Bhabie is jealous of her, hence her decision to release the diss track "Over Cooked" in the first place. That was the nice part. Barker also claimed that the father of Bhabie's child, Le Vaughn, attempted to hook up with her, or "pipe" her, in her words. "Only smoke you got is out that vape," Alabama Barker raps. "A*s shots so often I can tell the way you shake it."

Bhad Bhabie Dissed Alabama Barker On "Over Cooked"

This is not the first time Barker has clapped back against Bhad Bhabie. She previously responded to the rapper's "Over Cooked" diss on Instagram. She denied everything that was said about her in the song, including the claims that she hooked up with Tyga and Soulja Boy. "Absolutely not," Barker wrote on IG. "Let’s clear this up. I never in my life have remotely been near Tyga. I’ve also never been pregnant, nor do I know Soulja Boy. The end." Barker's denial was seemingly validated by Tyga and Soulja. The latter went as far as to call out Bhad Bhabie for mentioning him on a song. He threatened to sue her for defamation.

Bhad Bhabie could very well have a response to Alabama Barker prepped. The thing is, she's gotten into a very public spat with her mother, Barbara Ann Bregoli. The rapper accused her mother of being racist towards her Black friends when she was growing up. "My mom calls Black people monkeys," the rapper claimed. "I smacked the sh*t outta her for calling my deceased friend a monkey." Bhad Bhabie went on to share harrowing footage in which she physically attacked Barbara Bregoli.

