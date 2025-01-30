Alabama Barker And Tyga Break Silence On Bhad Bhabie Accusations

Bhad Bhabie knows how to stir the pot. She made her name on bold statements and a combative personality. Unsurprisingly, she's maintained this approach in her music. Bhabie dropped the song "Overcooked," in which she dissed teenager Alabama Barker. The rapper accused Barker of having relationships with both Tyga and Soulja Boy. Furthermore, Bhad Bhabie asserted that Alabama Barker had a child with Soulja. A response, from Barker and Tyga, was inevitable.

Alabama Barker fired back at Bhabie via social media. A fan asked her whether she "messed" with either Tyga or Soulja Boy, and she said "absolutely not." But wait, there's more. Alabama Barker got on TikTok a few hours after the song blew up, and set the record straight. None only does she deny being involved in romantic situations with either rapper, she claims she's never met them. "Let’s clear this up," Alabama Barker wrote. "I never in my life have remotely been near Tyga. I’ve also never been pregnant, nor do I know Soulja Boy. The end."

Bhad Bhabie's Claims Have Been Denied By Both Parties

Barker felt the need to clarify her relationship with both rappers because Bhad Bhabie doubled down on them. In addition to mentioning Tyga and Soulja on "Overcooked," Bhabie attacked Barker in an IG video. "[Alabama] was not pregnant by Le Vaughn, she was pregnant by Tyga," the rapper stated. "And she was f*cking on Soulja Boy. [Alabama] was pregnant, she got an abortion." Bhad Bhabie is riding with her story and she has not issued any apologies to Barker. Unfortunately, for the rapper, Tyga has responded to the allegations as well.

The Young Money hitmaker seems to support Alabama Barker's side of things. He didn't get as specific with his response as Barker, but he conveyed what he needed to via TikTok. Tyga posted the iconic clip of 50 Cent saying "What he say f*ck me for?." He also included the caption: "C'mon, ain't no way gang." In case the 50 Cent clip wasn't clear enough, Tyga posted a blue hat emoji. In other words, the rapper says that Bhad Bhabie's accusations are cap. One can only hope imagine Soulja Boy responds to Bhad Bhabie in the near future.