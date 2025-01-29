Bhad Bhabie Alleges Alabama Barker Got An Abortion After Becoming Pregnant By Tyga

BY Cole Blake 4.6K Views
Bhad Bhabie Receives Gold Record For Her Song "Hi Bich"
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 26: Musician Bhad Bhabie, real name Danielle Bregoli, attends her Gold record presentation for "Hi Bich" at Los Angeles Recording Studio on March 26, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker's feud is escalating.

Bhad Bhabie has accused Alabama Barker of getting an abortion after becoming pregnant with Tyga's child. She made the allegation in a rant on social media after dropping a diss record aimed at Barker, earlier this week. On the track, she raps: “F*ckin’ on…, and…, got you pregnant (Uh) / Tried to play me close, backdoor me, seen it comin’ (Seen it comin’) / Did all that for nothin’, b*tch, he still gon’ come right back (He gon’ come right back).”

She provided some further insight into the vague bars in a video online. “[Alabama] was not pregnant by Le Vaughn, she was pregnant by Tyga and she was f*cking on Soulja Boy," she said. “[Alabama] was pregnant, she got an abortion.” Barker has already responded to the accusations, remarking in a TikTok comment that she "absolutely" didn't sleep with Tyga or Soulja Boy.

Bhad Bhabie Goes Off On Alabama Barker

Fans have had mixed reactions to Bhad Bhabie's claims. When Hollywood Unlocked posted the rant, one user replied: "It's sad because we can all see the abuse and manipulation. The trauma that this girl is accumulating is astronomical." Others were buying the claims about Tyga. One user posted: "when y’all gonna hold tyga accountable for being a predator???" Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker have been feuding for months over Le Vaughn, sending several shots back and forth on social media.

In other news, Bhabie recently made headlines for getting a nose job, a decision that caused a stir on social media as she continues to battle cancer. She defended that move on her Instagram Story, saying: "I'm literally 21 years old battling cancer. Who knows how long I'm gonna be here for? You think I’m not gonna get my body, my face right and do everything that I wanted to do?" She also sparked concern that she's dealing with domestic violence in response to the injuries from the operation, but put those rumors to bed as well.

[Via]

