Bhad Bhabie Claps Back At Alabama Barker For Teasing Another Diss Track

BY Cole Blake 322 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
JMBLYA Dallas 2019
DALLAS, TX - MAY 03: Bhad Bhabie performs during JMBLYA at Fair Park on May 3, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
Alabama Barker made reference to Bhad Bhabie's daughter, Kali, in a snippet to her next diss track she shared on social media.

Bhad Bhabie fired back at Alabama Barker on her Instagram Story on Wednesday after the daughter of Travis Barker previewed another diss track. On the song, Alabama mentions Bhabie's child with Le Vaughn. "Who told this h** to talk about my kid? You thought that was a good idea? That wasn't 'hard' like you thought it was gonna b the whole internet on your ass now slow a** h** when I see you you better run," Bhabie wrote back.

When The Shade Room posted the statement on Instagram, fans took Bhad Bhabie's side in the beef. "Kids is off limits. She must ain’t have nothing else to say," one user wrote. Another added: "She shouldn’t have included an innocent child in nothing. Bama better hire security asap."

Read More: Le Vaughn Shares Hospital Video After Bhad Bhabie's Boyfriend Survives Shooting In L.A.

Why Are Bhad Bhabie & Alabama Barker Beefing?

The feud between Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker began when Bhabie accused Barker of having an affair with her boyfriend, Le Vaughn. The two traded shots on social media for several weeks with Bhabie even accusing Barker of sleeping with Soulja Boy and Tyga as well as getting an abortion. "I have never been pregnant, never had an abortion, and have never been alone with Tyga or Soulja Boy … I won’t continue to entertain this nonsense, but this will be the last time I address pathetic lies," Barker wrote in a denial of the story on Instagram. Eventually, the two dropped diss tracks aimed at one another. Bhabie released the now-viral, “Ms. Whitman," song, on which she aggressively goes after Barker.

In other news, Bhad Bhabie's boyfriend, Le Vaughn, popped up in headlines, yesterday, after surviving a shooting at a strip club in Los Angeles. He sustained a gunshot to the hand, but was only treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He posted a video of himself appearing to be in good spirits in the hospital afterward.

Read More: Bhad Bhabie Flaunts Her Ridiculous OnlyFans Earnings As Alabama Barker Beef Heats Up

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
LA Premiere Of Entertainment Studios' "47 Meters Down Uncaged" - Arrivals Pop Culture Bhad Bhabie's Boyfriend Le Vaughn Shot During Shootout At L.A. Strip Club 3.2K
LA Premiere Of Entertainment Studios' "47 Meters Down Uncaged" - Arrivals Pop Culture Bhad Bhabie Challenges Alabama Barker To A Fight As Bitter Social Media War Continues 1.9K
TBT Magazine Social Media Edition Powered By Berman Law Pop Culture Le Vaughn Shares Hospital Video After Bhad Bhabie's Boyfriend Survives Shooting In L.A. 628
Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker Music Bhad Bhabie & Alabama Barker Trade Scathing Shots In Diss Tracks: A Beef Timeline 4.5K