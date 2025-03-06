Bhad Bhabie Claps Back At Alabama Barker For Teasing Another Diss Track

Bhad Bhabie fired back at Alabama Barker on her Instagram Story on Wednesday after the daughter of Travis Barker previewed another diss track. On the song, Alabama mentions Bhabie's child with Le Vaughn. "Who told this h** to talk about my kid? You thought that was a good idea? That wasn't 'hard' like you thought it was gonna b the whole internet on your ass now slow a** h** when I see you you better run," Bhabie wrote back.

When The Shade Room posted the statement on Instagram, fans took Bhad Bhabie's side in the beef. "Kids is off limits. She must ain’t have nothing else to say," one user wrote. Another added: "She shouldn’t have included an innocent child in nothing. Bama better hire security asap."

Why Are Bhad Bhabie & Alabama Barker Beefing?

The feud between Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker began when Bhabie accused Barker of having an affair with her boyfriend, Le Vaughn. The two traded shots on social media for several weeks with Bhabie even accusing Barker of sleeping with Soulja Boy and Tyga as well as getting an abortion. "I have never been pregnant, never had an abortion, and have never been alone with Tyga or Soulja Boy … I won’t continue to entertain this nonsense, but this will be the last time I address pathetic lies," Barker wrote in a denial of the story on Instagram. Eventually, the two dropped diss tracks aimed at one another. Bhabie released the now-viral, “Ms. Whitman," song, on which she aggressively goes after Barker.

In other news, Bhad Bhabie's boyfriend, Le Vaughn, popped up in headlines, yesterday, after surviving a shooting at a strip club in Los Angeles. He sustained a gunshot to the hand, but was only treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He posted a video of himself appearing to be in good spirits in the hospital afterward.