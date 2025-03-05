Le Vaughn Shares Hospital Video After Bhad Bhabie's Boyfriend Survives Shooting In L.A.

BY Cole Blake 305 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
TBT Magazine Social Media Edition Powered By Berman Law
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - AUGUST 26: Danielle Bregoli, known professionally as Bhad Bhabie, performs onstage during TBT Magazine Social Media Edition Powered By Berman Law at Sway Nightclub on August 26, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for TBT Magazine Powered By Berman Law Group)
The incident comes as Le Vaughn and Bhad Bhadie's relationship status appears unclear.

Le Vaughn has shared a video of himself in the hospital after surviving a shooting at the strip club, Sam's Hofbrau, in Los Angeles, early Wednesday. The on-and-off boyfriend of Bhad Bhabie didn't say anything in the clip, but recorded himself in the hospital bed where he was being treated. According to TMZ, he was shot in the hand while another victim was struck in the shoulder. Neither injury was life-threatening.

The incident allegedly occurred after an altercation between two groups of men at the strip club. Shots continued to ring out as they exited the building and police pursued one suspect in a white G-Wagon. The car eventually evaded authorities as the chase made it's way to the freeway. Bhad Bhabie was not present at the time of the attack and instead, she was streaming with DDG on Twitch. She has yet to comment on the shooting on social media.

Read More: Bhad Bhabie’s Mother & Le Vaughn Trade Serious Allegations Amid Fiery Online Feud

Bhad Bhabie & Alabama Barker Feud

Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn's relationship has been in rough shape in recent months after she accused Alabama Barker of trying to have an affair with him. This prompted a massive feud between the two, who have been taking jabs at each other on social media for weeks. At one point, she accused Barker of sleeping with Soulja Boy and Tyga as well as getting an abortion. Everyone involved in the allegation denied the story. Taking to Instagram, Barker wrote: "I have never been pregnant, never had an abortion, and have never been alone with Tyga or Soulja Boy … I won’t continue to entertain this nonsense, but this will be the last time I address pathetic lies."

Late last month, Bhad Bhabie escalated the feud by dropping a diss track titled “Ms. Whitman." In the music video for the track, she featured a drummer who appears similar to Barker's father, Travis Barker.

Read More: Bhad Bhabie Swears She's Breaking Up With Le Vaughn For Good

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
LA Premiere Of Entertainment Studios' "47 Meters Down Uncaged" - Arrivals Pop Culture Bhad Bhabie's Boyfriend Le Vaughn Shot During Shootout At L.A. Strip Club 2.9K
Bhad Bhabie Performs At The Roxy Music Alabama Barker Fires Back At Bhad Bhabie With "Cry Bhabie" Diss 3.3K
LA Premiere Of Entertainment Studios' "47 Meters Down Uncaged" - Arrivals Pop Culture Bhad Bhabie Challenges Alabama Barker To A Fight As Bitter Social Media War Continues 1.8K
JMBLYA Dallas 2019 Music Bhad Bhabie Previews Alabama Barker Diss Track But Fans Aren't Feeling It 4.6K