Le Vaughn Shares Hospital Video After Bhad Bhabie's Boyfriend Survives Shooting In L.A.

Le Vaughn has shared a video of himself in the hospital after surviving a shooting at the strip club, Sam's Hofbrau, in Los Angeles, early Wednesday. The on-and-off boyfriend of Bhad Bhabie didn't say anything in the clip, but recorded himself in the hospital bed where he was being treated. According to TMZ, he was shot in the hand while another victim was struck in the shoulder. Neither injury was life-threatening.

The incident allegedly occurred after an altercation between two groups of men at the strip club. Shots continued to ring out as they exited the building and police pursued one suspect in a white G-Wagon. The car eventually evaded authorities as the chase made it's way to the freeway. Bhad Bhabie was not present at the time of the attack and instead, she was streaming with DDG on Twitch. She has yet to comment on the shooting on social media.

Bhad Bhabie & Alabama Barker Feud

Bhad Bhabie's BF, Le Vaughn, shares a video from the hospital after getting shot in the hand at a Los Angeles strip club. pic.twitter.com/cSQQ7K7yBZ — No Jumper (@nojumper) March 5, 2025

Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn's relationship has been in rough shape in recent months after she accused Alabama Barker of trying to have an affair with him. This prompted a massive feud between the two, who have been taking jabs at each other on social media for weeks. At one point, she accused Barker of sleeping with Soulja Boy and Tyga as well as getting an abortion. Everyone involved in the allegation denied the story. Taking to Instagram, Barker wrote: "I have never been pregnant, never had an abortion, and have never been alone with Tyga or Soulja Boy … I won’t continue to entertain this nonsense, but this will be the last time I address pathetic lies."