Bhad Bhabie’s Father Admits He Fears For Her Safety Following Le Vaughn Shooting

BY Caroline Fisher 335 Views
WESTWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: TV Personality Danielle Bregoli attends the LA premiere of "47 Meters Down Uncaged" the at Regency Village Theatre on August 13, 2019 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)
Bhad Bhabie's boyfriend Le Vaughn appears to be recovering well after getting shot in the hand at a Los Angeles strip club earlier this week.

There has been no shortage of drama in Bhad Bhabie's life lately, but earlier this week, things took an incredibly serious turn. Yesterday morning (March 5), the father of her child Le Vaughn was shot at a strip club in Los Angeles. TMZ reported that multiple sources said two groups of guys got into an altercation, prompting the shooting. At the time of writing, it remains unclear exactly what the altercation was about.

Reportedly, Le Vaughn was struck in the hand while another person was struck in the shoulder. Police tried to confront a suspect in a white G-Wagon, but they had already fled the scene. Fortunately, it didn't take long for Le Vaughn to check in with his fans. He shared a video of himself in a hospital bed, holding up his bandaged hand. He's expected to be fine, but unsurprisingly, the incident has raised some concerns among those who know him.

Bhad Bhabie & Alabama Barker Drama

This includes Bhad Bhabie's father, Ira Peskowitz, who fears that his beef could end up impacting his daughter or grandchild. He appeared on TMZ Live yesterday to weigh in on the shooting, making it clear that it's rattled him. "Ya never know, they might wanna come back and just retaliate for whatever type of beef that was going on between them," he said. Peskowitz also urged them to "get to a safe location if they're gonna go somewhere."

This is far from the only situation Bhad Bhabie is dealing with these days, however. She's also currently wrapped up in a heated feud with Alabama Barker. The two of them have already gone after each other in some fiery diss tracks, and it looks like one more is on the way. Barker recently hopped online to tease what's to come, indicating that she's not backing down anytime soon. In a snippet, she addresses Bhad Bhabie's one-year-old daughter Kali, telling her that her father only slept with her mother for money.

