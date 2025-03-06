Bhad Bhabie’s Father Admits He Fears For Her Safety Following Le Vaughn Shooting

There has been no shortage of drama in Bhad Bhabie's life lately, but earlier this week, things took an incredibly serious turn. Yesterday morning (March 5), the father of her child Le Vaughn was shot at a strip club in Los Angeles. TMZ reported that multiple sources said two groups of guys got into an altercation, prompting the shooting. At the time of writing, it remains unclear exactly what the altercation was about.

Reportedly, Le Vaughn was struck in the hand while another person was struck in the shoulder. Police tried to confront a suspect in a white G-Wagon, but they had already fled the scene. Fortunately, it didn't take long for Le Vaughn to check in with his fans. He shared a video of himself in a hospital bed, holding up his bandaged hand. He's expected to be fine, but unsurprisingly, the incident has raised some concerns among those who know him.

Bhad Bhabie & Alabama Barker Drama

This includes Bhad Bhabie's father, Ira Peskowitz, who fears that his beef could end up impacting his daughter or grandchild. He appeared on TMZ Live yesterday to weigh in on the shooting, making it clear that it's rattled him. "Ya never know, they might wanna come back and just retaliate for whatever type of beef that was going on between them," he said. Peskowitz also urged them to "get to a safe location if they're gonna go somewhere."