Bhad Bhabie’s Father Attends Her Wild Birthday Bash At Strip Club

BY Caroline Fisher 875 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Bhad Bhabie's Father Strip Club Gossip News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 27: Bhad Bhabie attends Bhabie City Hosted By Bhad Bhabie at Magic City on March 27, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
According to Bhad Bhabie's father Ira Peskowitz, this was his first time spending her birthday with her, and his first time at a strip club.

Bhad Bhabie has dealt with no shortage of drama lately, but luckily, it looks like she was able to blow off some steam at her wild 22nd birthday bash. The stripper-themed event took place at Magic City in Atlanta earlier this week, and it's clear that the personality went all out. The club even temporarily rebranded itself as "Bhabie City" in honor of the special occasion.

In various clips and photos from the evening, she can be seen living it up with her friends. Her father Ira Peskowitz was even in attendance, later admitting that it was a first for him. "Well this was a first, 1st time spending my daughters birthday with her and 1st time being in a strip club," he wrote on social media. He wasn't the only unexpected guest at the party either. Ari Fletcher and Arrogant Tae were also spotted celebrating, indicating that fans can look forward to seeing the "Ms. Whitman" rapper in an upcoming episode of Dinner With The Don.

Read More: Bhad Bhabie & Ari Fletcher Leave Fans Puzzled After Linking Up Amid Alabama Barker Beef

Bhad Bhabie & Alabama Barker's Beef
Bhabie City Hosted By Bhad Bhabie
General view during Bhabie City Hosted By Bhad Bhabie at Magic City on March 27, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

The birthday extravaganza took place shortly after Bhad Bhabie's fiery feud with Alabama Barker. Late last year, she accused Barker of getting with the father of her child Le Vaughn despite knowing the nature of their relationship. This resulted in a heated back and forth online, along with various diss tracks. The drama seems to have died down for the time being, but during a recent interview with Fly Guy DC, Bhad Bhabie made it clear that she still has hard feelings towards Barker.

When asked whether or not she believes they could ever make up, she said no, or at least not until they throw hands. "Not until I beat her up. I'mma do that little girl so crazy, you're going to think Godzilla got her," she explained. "It is worth it. And I'mma go to jail, and I'mma [smile] in my mugshot. I'mma smile real hard."

Read More: Bhad Bhabie & Devin Haney Go Back & Forth After Femcee Name-Drops Boxer In New Freestyle

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Bhad Bhabie Can't Reconcile Alabama Barker Gossip News Gossip Bhad Bhabie Says She Can’t Reconcile With Alabama Barker Until She Beats Her Up 3.6K
TBT Magazine Social Media Edition Powered By Berman Law Pop Culture Bhad Bhabie Takes A Random Swipe At Le Vaughn Amid Her Feud With Alabama Barker 1396
Bhad Bhabie Ex Mystery Woman Gossip News Relationships Bhad Bhabie’s Ex Le Vaughn Spotted With Blonde Mystery Woman Amid Alabama Barker Drama 4.7K
Bhad Bhabie Father Le Vaughn Shooting Gossip News Gossip Bhad Bhabie’s Father Admits He Fears For Her Safety Following Le Vaughn Shooting 547