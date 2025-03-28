Bhad Bhabie’s Father Attends Her Wild Birthday Bash At Strip Club

Bhad Bhabie has dealt with no shortage of drama lately, but luckily, it looks like she was able to blow off some steam at her wild 22nd birthday bash. The stripper-themed event took place at Magic City in Atlanta earlier this week, and it's clear that the personality went all out. The club even temporarily rebranded itself as "Bhabie City" in honor of the special occasion.

In various clips and photos from the evening, she can be seen living it up with her friends. Her father Ira Peskowitz was even in attendance, later admitting that it was a first for him. "Well this was a first, 1st time spending my daughters birthday with her and 1st time being in a strip club," he wrote on social media. He wasn't the only unexpected guest at the party either. Ari Fletcher and Arrogant Tae were also spotted celebrating, indicating that fans can look forward to seeing the "Ms. Whitman" rapper in an upcoming episode of Dinner With The Don.

Bhad Bhabie & Alabama Barker's Beef

General view during Bhabie City Hosted By Bhad Bhabie at Magic City on March 27, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

The birthday extravaganza took place shortly after Bhad Bhabie's fiery feud with Alabama Barker. Late last year, she accused Barker of getting with the father of her child Le Vaughn despite knowing the nature of their relationship. This resulted in a heated back and forth online, along with various diss tracks. The drama seems to have died down for the time being, but during a recent interview with Fly Guy DC, Bhad Bhabie made it clear that she still has hard feelings towards Barker.