Bhad Bhabie & Ari Fletcher Leave Fans Puzzled After Linking Up Amid Alabama Barker Beef

Bhad Bhabie even previewed a freestyle while filming Ari Fletcher's YouTube cooking show, taking shots at Devin Haney.

Ari Fletcher usually brings celebrities onto her "Dinner With The Don" cooking show on YouTube, but Bhad Bhabie was definitely not on our Bingo card. Their link-up for an episode (which still hasn't dropped yet at press time) raised a lot of fans' eyebrows online, but at least they seemed to have a good time. In fact, the femcee even previewed a new freestyle in which she took some apparent shots at Devin Haney, which was another random crossover to witness. The boxer clapped back at her claims online, and she responded in kind by doubling down on her dismissal of him.

Furthermore, this is certainly one way to promote "Dinner With The Don," especially with Bhad Bhabie's other beefs that dominate her presence. We wonder whether or not "OG CRASHOUT" marks the end of her diss tracks against Alabama Barker, although we doubt that this will fully wrap up their saga. They continue to launch attack after attack online, and it seems like a reconciliation or solution is unlikely in the near future unless someone steps in to settle the score.

Ari Fletcher Response

Beyond Bhad Bhabie, Ari Fletcher is dealing with a lot of Internet buzz and making her frustrations known, something that fans didn't take kindly to. "I hate the internet, I hope all this s**t crash one day and we can’t use it no more! I just wanna live in real life. The internet is so f***ing cap!" she complained online, which a lot of fans dismissed as just attention-seeking. "I’m telling you find something else to do before I get on yo a**," Fletcher retorted at a fan who claimed that the Internet is the only reason she is as successful as she is.

With all this in mind, we're sure Bhad Bhabie and Ari Fletcher will have a lot to talk about for this upcoming cooking show link-up. As random as the link-up is, we can't express too much shock at disparate online narratives crossing over when they're hot topics. All that remains is to see whether or not this "Dinner With The Don" episode will further these storylines or provide a break from them.

