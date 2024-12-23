Ari Fletcher Claps Back After Fans Troll Her For Complaining About The Internet

BET+ Premiere Screening For “The Impact Atlanta” Season 2
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 05: Ari Fletcher attends the BET+ Premiere screening for “The Impact Atlanta” Season 2 at Silverspot Cinema at The Battery Atlanta on October 05, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
Ari Fletcher has been getting roasted online.

Ari Fletcher clapped back at fans on social media, earlier this week, after they trolled her for complaining about negativity on the internet. She had written that she hoped the internet would crash, which sparked users claiming that she wouldn't be famous without it.

"I hate the internet, I hope all this sh*t crash one day and we can’t use it no more! I just wanna live in real life. The internet is so f*cking cap!" Fletcher posted. When one user responded, "you the main one should be thanking God for the internet," she fired back: "I’m telling you find something else to do before I get on yo ass." As fans continued trolling her, Fletcher eventually wrote: "2025 everything private."

Ari Fletcher Attends The BET Hip Hop Awards

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 08: Ari Fletcher attends the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards at Drai’s Beach Club – Nightclub at The Cromwell Las Vegas on October 08, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

As for what fans had been saying about Fletcher's original post, one fan in the comments section of The Shade Room's Instagram page wrote: "She sound like me complaining at work about having to actually do my work." Another added: "All she gon do is clown you and say you broke… plus the internet made her who she is so idk why she mad now." It remains unclear if anything specific sparked her initial post.

Ari Fletcher Claps Back At Fans

The latest drama comes after Fletcher inadvertently made headlines for Moneybagg Yo, last week, after sharing a picture of herself and Malik Bryant in which the rapper could be seen in the background. Fans had a field day making fun of the hilarious expression he had on. Check out Ari Fletcher's back-and-forth on X below.

