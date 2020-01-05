internet
- ViralIsland Boys Shock Internet By Simulating Oral Sex On Each Other In New PhotoThe Island Boys are going too far.By Alexander Cole
- MusicReginae Carter Shares Tearful Response To Online Pressure: "I'm Still Learning"Reginae Carter wants the world to give her some grace.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicQuando Rondo Wishes He Kept His Personal Life PrivateQuando Rondo says he wishes he could take back the times he shared his business with the internet.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBeyoncé Reveals Natalia Bryant's Role On The "Renaissance" TourBeyoncé has been working with Natalia Bryant.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureAndrew Tate's Representative Slams Internet Trolls Making Fun Of His HairThe rep said that this is proof that people care more about looks than anything else.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music6ix9ine Cuba Visit Forces Government To Shut Down InternetThe Cuban government stated that the rapper's money-throwing was a "humiliating" and "shameful" move that caused chaos.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ViralGinuwine Responds To Dance Video Going Viral: "I’m Defiant As F***"Fans proved to the 51-year old star that he is in fact still "newsworthy" after all these years. By hnhh
- TechIdris Elba Says That Everyone On Social Media Should Have To Get VerifiedIdris Elba says that everyone on social media should have to get verified.By Cole Blake
- MusicCity Girls Lament That "Twitter & The Internet World Have Got Out Of Control"The ladies recently spoke about the negativity they receive, complaining that people don't really hate, they just want to go viral.By Erika Marie
- TechMicrosoft Is Finally Retiring Internet ExplorerGoogle Chrome rules the internet. By Karlton Jahmal
- Music21 Savage Praised For Meek Mill-DJ Akademiks Clubhouse Moderation21 Savage acted as the voice of reason throughout the tense DJ Akademiks and Meek Mill confrontation.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureMaxo Kream & Rizzoo Rizzoo Brawl "Wasn't Supposed To Get On The Internet"Maxo Kream set the record straight on his recent fight with The Sauce Factory's Rizzoo Rizzoo that made it's way around the Internet this week.By Lynn S.
- BeefKanye Or Taylor?: Internet Debates Who The Real Snake IsAfter Kanye West and Taylor Swift's full phone call in 2016 about his controversial "Famous" lyrics leaked, the Internet is arguing over who was really in the wrong.By Lynn S.
- GossipNicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Gets Good NewsNicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty is awaiting trial after failing to register as a sex offender, but he's learned that he is able to use his cell phone and the internet until then.By Alex Zidel
- BeefBlueface Blames 6ix9ine For Internet's Low PointBlueface doesn't respect Tekashi 6ix9ine, blaming him for bringing the internet to an "all-time low."By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureTom Hanks & Rita Wilson Contracting Coronavirus Has Everyone In ShamblesTom Hanks broke the news that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, had tested positive for coronavirus in Australia, and the world absolutely lost it.By Lynn S.
- AnticsFuture Has Gradually Become A Meme For Every Trending TopicFuture is the ultimate meme fodder for so many trending topics.By Lynn S.
- RelationshipsQuavo Pranks Saweetie With The "Broom Challenge" That's Sweeping The NationQuavo attempted to trick Saweetie by participating in the "Broom Challenge," the latest Internet fad that has everyone putting their broom's gravitational forces to the test.By Lynn S.
- TVStephen A. Smith's Oscars Analysis Had Twitter Buzzing Last NightSmith is the hardest working man in America.By Alexander Cole
- MusicBillie Eilish Defends Drake Against Backlash For Texting Her"The internet is such a stupid-ass mess right now..." By Noah C
- Pop CultureBrad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston Had Fans In A Tizzy With SAG Awards ReunionIt's been a long time coming.By Alexander Cole
- MusicEminem Fans Erupt On Twitter After "Music To Be Murdered By" Surprise DropThe original Stans were shook.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureHailey Bieber Opens Up About Social Media Hate: "It Hurts To Be Torn Apart On The Internet"Hailey bared her soul to the world in a lengthy IG post.By Lynn S.