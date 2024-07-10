Ice Spice Debuts A New Look And Gets Hit With Roblox And Wii Sports Comparisons

Ice Spice is easily one of the biggest artists in hip-hop right now and it is mostly thanks to her early moves. Overall, the success of "Munch" at the end of 2022 catapulted her to a massive 2023. It was here that she dropped off a debut EP and even had features with Nicki Minaj. Furthermore, she even dropped off a Taylor Swift remix to showcase the full extent of her stardom. Now, however, she is under the microscope as she readies her debut album, Y2K.
Ever since she announced the new project, she has been teasing some of the new songs. Fans are definitely intrigued by the new project, although we don't know much about the features or even producers. Having said that, Ice Spice recently took to TikTok where she offered up a brand new snippet. However, she also debuted a new hairstyle that has seemingly been making waves. For instance, over on The Neighborhood Talk, fans have been making a whole bunch of jokes.
Ice Spice Tries Something New
"Why she look like my Wii sports character BAHAHAHHAA," one person wrote. "It’s giving Roblox," said another. Many of the other comments were also in the same vein and it became one massive roast session. "Look like 2 firestick remotes underneath that hair," said one fan. For now, fans seem to be a bit fixated on Ice Spice's look. However, it will be the music that determines whether or not she is here to stay for years to come.
"Why she look like my Wii sports character BAHAHAHHAA," one person wrote. "It's giving Roblox," said another. Many of the other comments were also in the same vein and it became one massive roast session. "Look like 2 firestick remotes underneath that hair," said one fan. For now, fans seem to be a bit fixated on Ice Spice's look. However, it will be the music that determines whether or not she is here to stay for years to come.