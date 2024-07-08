Ice Spice Struts Her Booty In A Tiny Pink Bikini While Previewing New Track

2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Ice Spice performs at the Sahara Stage at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival weekend 2 day 2 at Empire Polo Club on April 20, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)
Ice Spice has a new album dropping in three weeks.

Ice Spice is easily one of the biggest young artists in all of hip-hop right now. Overall, her rise to fame has been well-documented over the last two years. Although many feel as though she lacks some of the lyrical prowess of her peers, she certainly has the charisma. She has been able to secure massive co-signs from the likes of Taylor Swift and even Nicki Minaj. Moreover, with her debut album Y2K dropping at the end of the month, there is a ton of intrigue over what is going to happen next for her.

Since announcing the release of her upcoming album, Spice has been previewing lots of music on social media. Moreover, she has also been giving her fans plenty of thirst traps to choose from. For instance, the artist recently took to Instagram with a photo dump. In one of the slides, Ice Spice can be seen strutting down the beach as the camera follows her from behind. This puts the focus on her booty as she looks back at the camera, all while sporting a tiny pink bikini.

Ice Spice With A Photo Dump

Furthermore, throughout this video, Ice Spice is previewing a new song. Of course, fans are going to love this as it is yet another sneak peek at her new album. Overall, it is an album that is highly-anticipated and is set to drop on July 26th. For many, this is a make-or-break moment in her career. The music world can be fickle, and if the debut project doesn't live up to expectations, that could spell an end for her impressive run.

Let us know what you think of this new song preview, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that the new Ice Spice project is going to be one of the best of the entire year? Are you excited about this new era of Spice? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
