Ice Spice Struts Her Booty In A Tiny Pink Bikini While Previewing New Track

Ice Spice has a new album dropping in three weeks.

Ice Spice is easily one of the biggest young artists in all of hip-hop right now. Overall, her rise to fame has been well-documented over the last two years. Although many feel as though she lacks some of the lyrical prowess of her peers, she certainly has the charisma. She has been able to secure massive co-signs from the likes of Taylor Swift and even Nicki Minaj. Moreover, with her debut album Y2K dropping at the end of the month, there is a ton of intrigue over what is going to happen next for her.

Since announcing the release of her upcoming album, Spice has been previewing lots of music on social media. Moreover, she has also been giving her fans plenty of thirst traps to choose from. For instance, the artist recently took to Instagram with a photo dump. In one of the slides, Ice Spice can be seen strutting down the beach as the camera follows her from behind. This puts the focus on her booty as she looks back at the camera, all while sporting a tiny pink bikini.

Ice Spice With A Photo Dump

Furthermore, throughout this video, Ice Spice is previewing a new song. Of course, fans are going to love this as it is yet another sneak peek at her new album. Overall, it is an album that is highly-anticipated and is set to drop on July 26th. For many, this is a make-or-break moment in her career. The music world can be fickle, and if the debut project doesn't live up to expectations, that could spell an end for her impressive run.