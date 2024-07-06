Ice Spice Previews New Song About Cheaters Amid Central Cee Dating Rumors

Roskilde Festival 2024 - Day 5
ROSKILDE, DENMARK - JULY 4: Ice Spice performs at Roskilde Festival 2024 on July 4, 2024 in Roskilde, Denmark. (Photo by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)
Ice Spice is dropping her "Y2K" album very soon, so it's no wonder that her name is buzzing in a lot of pop culture corners right now.

Ice Spice has an army behind her waiting for the release of her upcoming album Y2K, and she hasn't let her foot off the gas when it comes to setting the stage. Moreover, she recently teased a new song amid Fourth of July fireworks presumably in Denmark, as she performed there on the U.S. holiday for a festival and hit the stage with the same outfit as the one she wears in this clip. The Bronx femcee talks about doing her cheating partners worse than they're doing her, clutching her purse, and doing that reverse -– no Uno. She does so over a moody and woozy Jersey sample flip, which joins her drill flips as her bread and butter these days.

Speaking of those musical styles, Ice Spice recently praised her collaborator and upcoming tour mate Cash Cobain for being the sound of the moment right now. "Cash really has my attention right now," she remarked to Bootleg Kev during a recent interview. "I’ve been listening to him a lot. It’s really his time, so he’s mostly who I’m a fan of right now." It's ironic because he thinks that his XXL freshman freestyle is "a**," but he clearly has a big audience for his artistry.

Read More: Azealia Banks Labels Ice Spice The "Antithesis" Of "Y2K" In Latest Rant

Ice Spice's Latest Snippet Ahead Of Y2K

One aspect of Y2K that people are curious to hear is whether or not Ice Spice will address any of her female rap peers. Of course, this is mostly due to how there's a lot of alleged, pretty undeniable, and also outright examples of beef between them in 2024. As for Ice Spice, her supposed target (and vice versa) is Latto, and they seemed to shade each other at the BET Awards recently through their performances of their apparent diss tracks against each other. Will we see this boil over or will it stay as close to indirect as it can be without crossing the line?

Meanwhile, this new song preview about cheaters also raised fans' eyebrows thanks to some recent dating rumors. Fans think Ice Spice and Central Cee are an item, even though there have been similar rumors about Spice's producer RIOTUSA. We don't know whether anything will ever come from this. But for so many different angles, everybody's curious about what Y2K holds, and we can't wait to hear it.

Read More: Ice Spice Speaks On The Leaked Texts Of Her Allegedly Dragging Nicki Minaj

