Ice Spice Reveals Alternate "Y2K" Cover & Fans Are Split On Their Thoughts

The new cover for Ice Spice's upcoming album is certainly in line with the original, but some key differences have fans debating.

Ice Spice is coming out with her new album Y2K very, very soon, and it looks like she's got a few different ways to increase hype for it and deliver some notable art to fans. Moreover, she recently took to social media to share an alternate cover art to the original artwork, and it certainly has a lot of aesthetic similarities. For example, there's still a heavy blue and green color scheme for the most part, city sights, and a general art style that harkens back to the 2000s... to absolutely no one's surprise. However, on this new art, there are two Spices: one trapped in the train, and one towering over the NYC skyline with her OG orange curls, not the slick hair that she's been rocking as of late.

Overall, there are plenty of differences that could make a fan prefer one over another, but also enough similarities that would have them disliking or praising both equally. Regardless, it's a small but effective way to further tease Y2K and give fans a full preview of what the album will sound or feel like. Ice Spice has already hinted at the sonic direction with plenty of singles, most recently the rapid-flowing "Phat Butt." But the visual aspects will surely prove crucial to the full-length record's perception, as well.

Ice Spice's New Cover For Y2K

Still, you might remember that the reception to the original Y2K cover art was pretty divisive. In fact, Ice Spice stepped in to defend the artwork online shortly after its reveal. "David LaChapelle is #Y2K!" she said of its creator. "soooo sweet + legendary he didn't even charge me cus he f**ks wit a real b***h [lipstick mark emoji]. thank U for all the incredible art you've put out through the years this cover means everything to me [red heart emoji] & yes Y2K was placed on the trash can on purpose can u guess why?"