Ice Spice Defends Controversial “Y2K!” Album Cover & David LaChapelle

Earlier this week, Ice Spice finally announced an official release date for her highly anticipated debut album, Y2K! The project is scheduled to drop on July 26 and is available for pre-save now. Alongside the exciting announcement, the Bronx-born performer unveiled cover art for the upcoming release. In it, the hitmaker is seen perched up against a wall alongside a New York City subway.
Unfortunately, social media users were quick to react to the artwork, and many of them were less than satisfied. While some took issue with the Graffiti-inspired being placed on a trash can, others weren't feeling the inclusion of her signature. They've been sounding off about it online, and calling whoever was behind the cover into question. Of course, this person is David LaChapelle, an award-winning photographer and music video director.
Ice Spice Says Y2K! Cover "Means Everything" To Her
Luckily, it doesn't appear as though the criticism fazes Ice Spice. Earlier today, she took to social media to praise LaChapelle amid the backlash, making it clear that she loves the cover art. "David LaChapelle is #Y2K! soooo sweet + legendary he didn't even charge me cus he f*cks wit a real b*tch," she captioned a photo of the two of them together. "Thank U for all the incredible art you've put out through the years this cover means everything to me & yes Y2K was placed on the trash can on purpose can u guess why?"
Her Twitter/X replies are now flooded with guesses about the album title placement, though it's unclear whether or not she plans to reveal its meaning. What do you think of Ice Spice and David LaChapelle receiving backlash for her Y2K! cover art? Do you think it's warranted, or are social media users simply overreacting? What about the femcee coming to LaChapelle's defense and confirming that she loves the album cover? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.
