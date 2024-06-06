Ice Spice Defends Controversial “Y2K!” Album Cover & David LaChapelle

According to Ice Spice, the title of her upcoming album was place on a trash can on purpose.

Earlier this week, Ice Spice finally announced an official release date for her highly anticipated debut album, Y2K! The project is scheduled to drop on July 26 and is available for pre-save now. Alongside the exciting announcement, the Bronx-born performer unveiled cover art for the upcoming release. In it, the hitmaker is seen perched up against a wall alongside a New York City subway.

Unfortunately, social media users were quick to react to the artwork, and many of them were less than satisfied. While some took issue with the Graffiti-inspired being placed on a trash can, others weren't feeling the inclusion of her signature. They've been sounding off about it online, and calling whoever was behind the cover into question. Of course, this person is David LaChapelle, an award-winning photographer and music video director.

Ice Spice Says Y2K! Cover "Means Everything" To Her

Luckily, it doesn't appear as though the criticism fazes Ice Spice. Earlier today, she took to social media to praise LaChapelle amid the backlash, making it clear that she loves the cover art. "David LaChapelle is #Y2K! soooo sweet + legendary he didn't even charge me cus he f*cks wit a real b*tch," she captioned a photo of the two of them together. "Thank U for all the incredible art you've put out through the years this cover means everything to me & yes Y2K was placed on the trash can on purpose can u guess why?"