Ice Spice Twerks Up A Storm In An Effort To Preview Her Upcoming Tour Moves

Ice Spice is gearing up for a huge tour.

Ice Spice is easily one of the biggest young artists in the world right now. Overall, she has had that title since the late stages of 2022. This is around the same time that "Munch" became a viral hit. She subsequently earned a co-sign from Drake, and in 2023, she ended up finding some success thanks to both Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj. Her debut EP was filled with hits, and now, fans are eager to hear her debut album Y2K.

Yesterday, it was revealed that this new album would officially be dropping on Friday, July 26th. Furthermore, she unveiled a unique cover image from the likes of David LaChapelle. Not everyone is a fan of it, although it doesn't seem like it's going to be changed. Instead, fans are just going to have to deal with it. That said, Spice also revealed that she is going on tour this summer with Cash Cobain. This led to an Instagram Live session last night in which she attempted to display some of the moves she will employ during her shows.

Ice Spice Takes To IG

As you can see above, she was seen twerking and showing off her backside. Of course, this is not a rare occurrence for Spice. In fact, her album cover has her displaying her backside in a pair of jean shorts. Ice Spice has never shied away from putting sexuality in her music, and that will not be changing, anytime soon. With the album over a month away, it will be interesting to see what else Spice is able to give us musically.

Let us know what you think of Ice Spice and her music, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that her album is going to be one of the best of the year? What kind of features would you like to see on this upcoming project? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.