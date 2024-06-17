Ice Spice Has Lost 25 Million Monthly Spotify Listeners In Just One Year

Ice Spice will be dropping her new album next month.

Of course, the most obvious explanation for this would be the fact that she hasn't put out a project in quite some time. Many artists see declines in their listenership between album cycles. On the flip side of this, Spice does have two singles out, which some feel is a cause for concern. Whatever the case may be, Y2K could prove to be a make-or-break moment for the artist. Only time will tell whether or not she delivers.

Of course, the most obvious explanation for this would be the fact that she hasn't put out a project in quite some time. Many artists see declines in their listenership between album cycles. On the flip side of this, Spice does have two singles out, which some feel is a cause for concern. Whatever the case may be, Y2K could prove to be a make-or-break moment for the artist. Only time will tell whether or not she delivers.

The new album is set to arrive on July 26th, and fans are eager to see how it all plays out. Unfortunately, some are noticing a worrying trend when it comes to the New York artist and her listenership. In the tweet below, it was revealed that since June of last year, Ice Spice has lost a grand total of 25 million monthly Spotify listeners. This time last year, the artist was at 40 million, but now, she is just a few hundred thousand listeners away from 16 million.

