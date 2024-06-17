Ice Spice Has Lost 25 Million Monthly Spotify Listeners In Just One Year

Ice Spice had a meteoric rise to fame with her song "Munch" which dropped back in 2022. Subsequently, she got co-signs from industry titans including Drake, Nicki Minaj, and even Taylor Swift. This led to some massive features and placements in pop culture staples like The Barbie Movie. Now, however, things have shifted as fans are looking forward to Spice's debut album, Y2K. Leading up this album, the artist has been hit with criticism over the lead singles "Think U The Shit (Fart)" and "Gimmie A Light." For some, these singles simply do not match the quality of her late 2022 and early 2023 output.
The new album is set to arrive on July 26th, and fans are eager to see how it all plays out. Unfortunately, some are noticing a worrying trend when it comes to the New York artist and her listenership. In the tweet below, it was revealed that since June of last year, Ice Spice has lost a grand total of 25 million monthly Spotify listeners. This time last year, the artist was at 40 million, but now, she is just a few hundred thousand listeners away from 16 million.
Ice Spice Is Dropping An Album Soon
Of course, the most obvious explanation for this would be the fact that she hasn't put out a project in quite some time. Many artists see declines in their listenership between album cycles. On the flip side of this, Spice does have two singles out, which some feel is a cause for concern. Whatever the case may be, Y2K could prove to be a make-or-break moment for the artist. Only time will tell whether or not she delivers.
Let us know what you think about Ice Spice and her predicament, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that she will be able to turn things around with her new album on the way? What are your expectations for Y2K? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.