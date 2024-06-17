Ice Spice Has Lost 25 Million Monthly Spotify Listeners In Just One Year

BYAlexander Cole2.6K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM
US rapper Ice Spice arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2023 theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Ice Spice will be dropping her new album next month.

Ice Spice had a meteoric rise to fame with her song "Munch" which dropped back in 2022. Subsequently, she got co-signs from industry titans including Drake, Nicki Minaj, and even Taylor Swift. This led to some massive features and placements in pop culture staples like The Barbie Movie. Now, however, things have shifted as fans are looking forward to Spice's debut album, Y2K. Leading up this album, the artist has been hit with criticism over the lead singles "Think U The Shit (Fart)" and "Gimmie A Light." For some, these singles simply do not match the quality of her late 2022 and early 2023 output.

The new album is set to arrive on July 26th, and fans are eager to see how it all plays out. Unfortunately, some are noticing a worrying trend when it comes to the New York artist and her listenership. In the tweet below, it was revealed that since June of last year, Ice Spice has lost a grand total of 25 million monthly Spotify listeners. This time last year, the artist was at 40 million, but now, she is just a few hundred thousand listeners away from 16 million.

Read More: Ice Spice's Manager Reveals How Her Meteoric Rise To Fame Came Together

Ice Spice Is Dropping An Album Soon

Of course, the most obvious explanation for this would be the fact that she hasn't put out a project in quite some time. Many artists see declines in their listenership between album cycles. On the flip side of this, Spice does have two singles out, which some feel is a cause for concern. Whatever the case may be, Y2K could prove to be a make-or-break moment for the artist. Only time will tell whether or not she delivers.

Let us know what you think about Ice Spice and her predicament, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that she will be able to turn things around with her new album on the way? What are your expectations for Y2K? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Travis Scott, Ice Spice & More Enlisted To Headline Beach, Please! Festival

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
TOPSHOT-US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOMNumbersIce Spice Unveils Cover Art And Release Date For Her Debut Album "Y2K"3.5K
2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2NumbersIce Spice "Y2K"—Artists Fans Want On Her Debut Album2.7K
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - ShowNumbersIce Spice Reveals Album Name & Release Timeline, Teases "Crazy" Collab4.8K
BET Awards 2023 - ShowNumbersIce Spice Delivers Massive Update On Her Debut Album6.1K