Ice Spice Reveals Album Name & Release Timeline, Teases "Crazy" Collab

Back in 2022, Ice Spice came through with the song "Munch" which turned out to be a viral hit. Since that time, Spice has continued to level up with her music. From collaborations with Taylor Swift to Nicki Minaj, Spice has proven that she is one of the best new artists. However, the one thing she has yet to provide for her fans is a full-length album. She dropped off an EP last year, however, that was the extent of her releases. Now, 2024 is here and fans want her to take that artistic leap forward.

Well, today, she made a massive announcement while on the Today Show. As you can see in the clip below, she announced that she has a new album coming this year called Y2K. Overall, this album name is actually quite near and dear to Spice's heart. This is because she was born on January 1st, 2000. This was what is now known as Y2K when some thought the world would end. Spice is a true millennial baby, and now, she is looking to show the world that she can also be an album's artist.

Ice Spice Is Dropping Soon

As for the release timeline, fans can essentially expect it to be dropped sometime this year. However, an exact date, month, or season has been given. What she did say is that there is a "crazy" collaboration in the works that she is eager to share with people. This is definitely massive news, and fans are already anticipating who it might be. There are endless possibilities at this point which is going to make the surprise that much more exciting. Hopefully, we end up with some information, very soon.

