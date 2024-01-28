Ice Spice Shares Flirty New Photos, Celebrates Success Of "Think U The Sh*t"

Earlier this week, Ice Spice finally unveiled her new track "Think U The Sh*t (Fart)" following weeks of teasing. So far, the song has been a success. It debuted at No. 18 on Spotify in the US and No. 102 globally. The song's accompanying music video has also been getting a lot of attention as of late, racking up millions of views on YouTube."Think U The Sh*t (Fart)"

To celebrate, the Bronx-born performer recently took to Instagram to drop off a series of fun photos from the video shoot. In the photos, she's seen posing on a boat, rocking a flirty two-piece and some fuzzy red slippers. "i said mirror mirror who the fairest ⁉️" she captioned the post, quoting the new track.

Ice Spice's Latest IG Post

Of course, not all of the feedback on "Think U The Sh*t (Fart)" has been positive, as some social media users are speculating that she shaded Latto on the song. "I got my foot on they necks, I can't let up / She all on the floor, told her get up," she rhymes. Obviously, this appears to be a pretty direct reference to Latto's hit "Put It On Da Floor," though this hasn't been confirmed. Either way, their respective fanbases are going at it online. This is far from the first time that supporters have suspected tension between the two femcees. It's also rumored that Ice Spice dissed Latto on her track "How High?," again referencing "Put It On Da Floor." She later seemingly threw shade at the "Big Energy" performer on Twitter over an outfit.

Luckily, Ice Spice appears to be unfazed by all of the chatter, living her best life amid the success of her new single. What do you think about Ice Spice's latest Instagram post? What about her new song? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

